Sharing Economy Market Poised for Strong Growth, New Research Predicts USD 761.76 billion Surge by 2028 at a 28.96% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sharing Economy Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sharing economy market is forecasted to grow by USD 761.76 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 28.96% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rising use of online ride-hailing services, changing consumer preferences, and the growing popularity of co-working spaces.

This study identifies the growing adoption of blockchain technology in the sharing economy market as another prime reason driving the sharing economy market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of sharing economy models in healthcare industry and growing popularity of hyperlocal sharing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the sharing economy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

It offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The sharing economy market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Individual

Business

By Type

Sharing accommodation

Sharing transport

Sharing finance

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report on the sharing economy market covers the following areas:

Sharing economy market sizing

Sharing economy market forecast

Sharing economy market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sharing economy market vendors that include Airbnb Inc., Avis Budget Group Inc., Avis India, Bollore SE, cambio Mobilitatsservice GmbH and Co. KG, Couchsurfing International Inc., DoorDash Inc., Expedia Group Inc., HomeRoom Inc., Homestay Technologies Ltd., JustPark Parking Ltd., Lyft Inc., Microsoft Corp., Neutron Holdings Inc., Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Spacious Ltd., Spotahome SLU, Stashbee Ltd., Uber Technologies Inc., VizEat Ltd., WeWork Inc., Accor S.A., Comuto SA, and DiDi Global Inc..

Also, the sharing economy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global sharing economy market 2018 - 2022

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Individual - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Business - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Sharing accommodation - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Sharing transport - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Sharing finance - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.7 Market opportunity by Type



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

Airbnb Inc.

Avis Budget Group Inc.

Avis India

Bollore SE

cambio Mobilitatsservice GmbH and Co. KG

Couchsurfing International Inc.

DoorDash Inc.

Expedia Group Inc.

HomeRoom Inc.

Homestay Technologies Ltd.

JustPark Parking Ltd.

Lyft Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Neutron Holdings Inc.

Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Spacious Ltd.

Spotahome SLU

Stashbee Ltd.

Uber Technologies Inc.

VizEat Ltd.

WeWork Inc.

Accor S.A.

Comuto SA

DiDi Global Inc.

