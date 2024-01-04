LeapCharger Unveils Future of EV Charging: Home Solutions to Hit Supermarket Shelves in Dubai

CARSON CITY, NV, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger” or the "Company"), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, is pleased to announce its foray into the retail sector. The Company intends to revolutionize the industry by making its line of home EV charging solutions available for purchase on the shelves of supermarkets in Dubai.



LeapCharger's recently completed new line of home EV charging solutions is designed to meet the burgeoning demand for accessible and efficient charging options. With a commitment to sustainable mobility, the company aims to empower EV owners by bringing the charging experience directly to their homes.

In accordance with findings from a recent JD Power study, a substantial 80% of electric vehicle (EV) owners demonstrate a preference for the convenience of charging their vehicles within the confines of their homes. Mindful of this prevailing inclination, LeapCharger is dedicated to refining the entire retail experience, commencing with a meticulous overhaul of the product packaging. The redesigned box is a testament to the seamless integration of aesthetics and practicality, aimed at affording customers a sophisticated unboxing experience. Augmenting this initiative are branded RFID cards and a refined application, thoughtfully curated to support the home charging process facilitated by LeapCharger.

Breaking away from convention, LeapCharger is set to make history by placing its home EV charging solutions on the shelves of two of Dubai’s more renowned supermarket chains. This strategic move aims to redefine accessibility, allowing consumers to effortlessly integrate EV charging solutions into their daily lives.

“At LeapCharger, we are not just adapting to change; we are at its forefront. Our move into the retail sector with home EV charging solutions signifies a paradigm shift in how consumers interact with electric mobility. This is not just a product expansion; it's a reflection of our commitment to driving innovation and making sustainable solutions accessible to all," stated Shubham Kumar, co-founder and Chief Innovation Consultant.

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, CEO, believes, “With the introduction of home EV charging solutions on supermarket shelves, LeapCharger is not just selling a product; we are offering a lifestyle. This marks a new era in EV charging accessibility and convenience for the people of Dubai. Negotiations with these two leading supermarket chains in Dubai are in the final stages, with product approval already complete, and we expect our newly introduced home charging solutions to be available for sale on supermarket shelves during the first half of 2024.”

Additionally, knowing that customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, it is also our goal to install 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps throughout the UAE during calendar year 2024. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

Additional information and updates on the availability of the home EV charging solutions on supermarket shelves and regarding the installation of EV chargers at highway exits and petrol pumps will be released as they become available. For the most current information and updates, please visit our social media pages, all of which are listed at the bottom of this release.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company’s technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets (“OTCM”) and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in LeapCharger’s periodic reports filed with the SEC or OTCM, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

