Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Announces New Affordable Housing Advisory Council Member

ATLANTA, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) announced today that it has appointed a new member to its Affordable Housing Advisory Council (Council). Jamie Flynn, director of housing for the Seminole Tribe of Florida (STOF), has joined the Council, which works closely with FHLBank Atlanta’s board of directors and management team to ensure the Bank meets the community lending and housing finance needs of communities within its district.

In 2019, Ms. Flynn became tribal wide housing director of the STOF, which provides homeownership opportunities, emergency home repairs, and rental housing for its members through a variety of programs. STOF also delivers planning and development services, including new construction of homes and rehabilitation of existing homes to ensure adherence to safety, quality, and code standards. Ms. Flynn’s responsibilities include housing oversight of seven Native American reservations across the state of Florida and over 2,000 residential structures, including property management, credit/lending, and new construction of over 600 homes. Her team of more than 100 employees manages housing programs that address minor home repairs, prevention of unsafe/unhealthy conditions, accessibility improvements, rental opportunities, partnerships with home lenders, credit counseling, and other needs.

Ms. Flynn earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Rasmussen University and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in business administration from Rasmussen with an expected graduation date of spring 2025. She is also a member of the 2020 Leadership Florida Connect Class 11.

About the Affordable Housing Advisory Council

FHLBank Atlanta’s Affordable Housing Advisory Council comprises 15 representatives from a diverse group of community and nonprofit organizations actively involved in providing or promoting low- and moderate-income housing and community lending within FHLBank Atlanta’s district. The Council provides advice to FHLBank Atlanta’s board of directors regarding ways in which the Bank can enhance the effectiveness of its housing finance and community lending mission.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta is a member-owned cooperative that offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to assist its member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank's members are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $7.6 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than one million households.

