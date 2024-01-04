Digital Check’s TellerScan, CheXpress Scanners Now Support macOS 14 “Sonoma”

Northbrook, IL, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Check Corp., the world’s leading manufacturer of desktop check scanners, has added native support for Apple’s macOS 14 “Sonoma” to two of its most popular scanner models. The TellerScan TS240 and CheXpress CX30 scanners, with a global install base of over 1 million devices, will now offer native support for macOS 14 when used with the latest version of the Digital Check API (DCC API). This brings the company’s two highest-selling scanner models current with the most recent Mac operating system launched in September 2023.

Additionally, this update has verified compatibility with the M2 Pro processor released late last year. Previous API versions had been tested with M1, M1 Pro, and M2-based Apple hardware.

“Our ongoing updates to the API for macOS compatibility underscore Digital Check’s commitment to this growing segment of the remote deposit capture market,” says John Gudenburr, the company’s vice president, engineering. “More devices with more varied operating systems than ever before are found in the small business RDC world today, and it’s a point of emphasis for us to provide easy and efficient ways for those customers to use our equipment with their latest hardware and operating environments.”

Besides just supporting macOS 14, the new DCC API also takes advantage of the default macOS drivers, rather than installing separate drivers to control the scanner. This aligns with Digital Check’s move toward “zero-footprint installation” across its product line. Most of its new scanner models introduced today come with options that require little to no software to be installed on the host workstation, with the goal of making setup fast and simple.

While the availability of native Mac support to end users also depends on their respective financial institutions’ timelines for adopting the latest DCC API version, most can expect it to roll out in the coming months. Digital Check plans to include support for all new major releases of macOS in the future.

About Digital Check

Digital Check is the leading worldwide provider of check scanners and peripherals for the banking industry. Our TellerScan®, CheXpress®, and SmartSource® lines of scanners provide the industry’s most reliable performance with superior MICR and image quality. Through our nextScan, ST Imaging, and Avivatech business units, we provide world-class solutions in microfilm reading and conversion, cash automation, and related software technology. Learn more at www.digitalcheck.com/about.

Attachment