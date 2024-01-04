Soil Fertility Testing Market Size Projected to Reach US$ 2.47 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville , Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global soil fertility testing market is estimated at a value of US$ 1.32 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$ 2.47 billion by 2034-end.



Soil fertility testing plays a crucial role in modern agriculture by providing essential insights into soil health, nutrient levels, and overall fertility. As global concerns about sustainable farming practices and environmental impact are rising, the demand for precise and data-driven soil testing solutions is predicted to increase at a significant pace during the next 10 years.

Convergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and precision agriculture is a prominent trend. Real-time monitoring and data analytics are enabling farmers to make informed decisions regarding nutrient application, leading to optimized yields and resource efficiency. There is also a growing trend toward sustainable agricultural practices. Soil fertility testing plays a critical role in sustainable farming by aiding in the reduction of environmental impact, minimizing nutrient runoff, and promoting efficient resource use.

Ongoing technological advancements, including sensor technologies and machine learning algorithms, are further enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of soil fertility testing solutions. These innovations are contributing to the evolution of precision agriculture and smart farming practices.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for soil fertility testing solutions is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2034.

The United States market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 434.7 million by the end of 2034.

Sales of soil fertility testing technologies in Japan are projected to advance at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2034.

Demand for off-site soil fertility testing is forecasted to reach a market value of US$ 1.92 billion by 2034.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 2.47 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

“Supportive government policies and subsidies promoting sustainable farming practices and soil health management are boosting the adoption of soil fertility testing solutions globally,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Players

Eurofins Agro

ALS Ltd

BUREAU VERITAS

AgroLab

Actlabs

A&L Great Lakes Laboratories, Inc.

Kinsey Ag Services

SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA

A&L Canada Laboratories Inc.

Waters Agricultural Laboratories, Inc.

Polytest Laboratories

Crop Nutrition Laboratory Services Ltd.

Duraroot

AgroCares Technology

Key market players are strategically expanding their geographic presence to tap into emerging markets and address the increasing demand for soil fertility testing services globally. Strategic collaborations and partnerships are also broadening their market reach.

