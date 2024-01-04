The Swamp School Expands Team with Addition of Veteran Instructor Greg Price

Angier, N.C., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Swamp School is pleased to announce the addition of Greg Price to its team of instructors.

Price brings with him more than 30 years of environmental consulting expertise and 20 years of teaching at a collegiate level. At The Swamp School, Price will teach both online and in-person courses on Stream Duration Assessment Model Training, Wetland Delineation, National Ordinary High Water Mark Training and Endangered and Threatened Species Assessment.



For over two decades, Price honed his skills and passion for environmental science as an employee for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the N.C. Division of Water Quality and the N.C. Division of Environmental Management. In these roles and during his time as a private environmental consultant, Price developed an expertise for producing and reviewing environmental documents, such as protected species update reports, natural resource technical reports, environmental impact statements and environmental assessments. He is also trained in conducting natural resource investigations, stream biological monitoring and ambient water quality/stormwater monitoring.

Price graduated from Appalachian State University, where he earned his Master of Science and Bachelor of Arts degrees in Biology. He earned certification as an NC Certified Environmental Educator in 2001 and was licensed as a Professional Wetland Scientist in 2003. In August 2022, he received an Advanced Certificate in Native Plants with Honors from the North Carolina Botanical Garden.

“Greg brings to the team over three decades of hands-on environmental assessment experience that will greatly benefit our students,” said Marc Seelinger, founder, director and lead instructor of The Swamp School.

The Swamp School is honored to welcome Price to its team and is excited about the deep knowledge and decades of experience he brings to the classroom.

To learn more about The Swamp School, visit https://swampschool.org/.

ABOUT THE SWAMP SCHOOL, LLC

Based in Angier, North Carolina, The Swamp School is a pioneer in delivering comprehensive online and in-person educational experiences tailored for professionals and technicians in the field of wetland science and management. Since its inception in 2002, The Swamp School has been exclusively dedicated to fostering growth and expertise in environmental professionals who are as committed to conservation and stewardship as we are.