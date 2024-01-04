Dremio Partners With Carahsoft to Bring Modern Data Infrastructure to the Public Sector

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dremio, the easy and open data lakehouse, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Dremio’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s complete cloud and software portfolio for Government, Defense, Intelligence and Education available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.



This collaboration paves the way for Public Sector organizations to harness cutting-edge data analytics capabilities which empower them to make smarter decisions and significantly enhance operational efficiency through lightning-fast data access. Dremio propels agencies into the future by embracing a state-of-the-art data lakehouse architecture in Public Sector organizations. By transitioning to Dremio's solutions, organizations can enjoy sub-second query performance and a remarkable 10-fold improvement in price performance. The new environment eliminates costly and complex legacy data lake solutions and implements a flexible, highly modern architecture.

Dremio provides cost-effective self-service analytics and data management, simplifying data pipelines and ETL complexity while accelerating insights across diverse storage locations. With a proven track record of modernizing legacy Hadoop environments and implementing the modern data lakehouse solution, Dremio and Carahsoft aim to transform Public Sector data management by breaking down data silos. Embracing a data mesh concept enables efficient handling of various data sources, fostering cross- collaboration and decentralized data control. Dremio’s expertise supports Public Sector agencies in implementing these principles, eradicating data silos for a more collaborative and efficient approach to data analytics.

"Public sector organizations face a range of data infrastructure challenges, many of which are common to both Government and non-government entities. These issues often hinder effective data management, analysis, and decision-making,” said Roger Frey, Vice President of Alliances at Dremio. “Dremio's mission is to make data easily accessible and analyzable for all users, regardless of where it resides. We are excited to partner with Carahsoft to bring our state-of-the-art data analytics solutions to the Public Sector."

“Within the Public Sector’s intricate data landscape, complexities often impede efficient data management and decision making,” said Laura Howton, Sales Director who leads the Analytics and Data Management Team at Carahsoft. “By adding Dremio to our AI and Machine Learning portfolio, our reseller partners can now provide modern, cost-effective and easily accessible data analytics tools to Government customers, bolstering their modernization efforts.”

Dremio’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at 571-591-6430 or Dremio@carahsoft.com; or register for a complimentary webcast, “The Key Steps in Decreasing Costs and Improving Performance Through Data Lake Modernization,” Thursday, January 25, at 2p.m.

About Dremio

Dremio is the easy and open data lakehouse, providing self-service analytics with data warehouse functionality and data lake flexibility across all of your data. Use Dremio's lightning-fast SQL query service and any other processing engine on the same data. Dremio increases agility with a revolutionary data-as-code approach that enables Git-like data experimentation, version control, and governance. In addition, Dremio eliminates data silos by enabling queries across data lakes, databases, and data warehouses, and by simplifying ingestion into the lakehouse. Dremio's fully managed service helps organizations get started with analytics in minutes, and automatically optimizes data for every workload. As the original creator of Apache Arrow and committed to Arrow and Iceberg’s community-driven standards, Dremio is on a mission to reinvent SQL for data lakes and meet customers where they are on their lakehouse journey.

Contact

Elise Woodard

(949) 463-2203

elise.woodard@dremio.com

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. This portfolio spans solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI solutions here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Records Management, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com





