Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Swimming Into the Jersey Shore With Newest Location Coming Soon to Toms River

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, is thrilled to announce its third location coming soon to New Jersey. Conveniently situated at 1358 Hooper Ave., Toms River, this state-of-the-art facility spans 7,800 square feet and will serve the families of Ocean County, including Toms River, Seaside, Brick, Berkely, Manchester, Lakewood and surrounding areas.

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools’ world-renowned curriculum has been trusted by parents since 1991 and is used in 14 countries to create safe and confident swimmers for life. With a commitment to water safety and providing a positive learning environment, Aqua-Tots offers a wide range of swimming programs for all ages and skill levels, starting as early as four months old. From group lessons to private sessions, adaptive lessons to Fast Track, Aqua-Tots has something for all.

First-time franchisees, Ruddy and Stephanie Lopez, are excited to bring Aqua-Tots’ proven program to the community of Toms River. “We’ve dreamed of owning our own business that would positively impact the community and bring a sense of fulfillment to our lives,” explains Stephanie Lopez. “After taking our oldest son to Aqua-Tots in 2021, we determined this was something we wanted to be a part of on a larger scale. We’re very proud to establish a legacy of water safety for our family and all the families in our community.”

The new Toms River location boasts 14 swimming zones and 16 changing rooms, each equipped with baby changing tables. Additionally, the spacious lobby provides ample viewing space for parents, featuring cozy red chairs where they can relax and observe their children's progress.

To celebrate the upcoming opening, Aqua-Tots Toms River is offering an exclusive 10% discount on monthly tuition until the doors officially open in January 2024. This limited-time offer is an excellent opportunity for families to secure their spot in this highly anticipated swim school.

In preparation for the grand opening, Aqua-Tots will be hosting an open house on January 20, when families can tour the school, learn about the program, speak with the team, and more. Follow their social media pages for more details at @aquatotstomsriver.

Aqua-Tots Toms River is also seeking passionate individuals to join their team. Positions available include water safety instructors, year-round lifeguards, water watchers and front desk specialists. Interested candidates can find more information and apply online at linktr.ee/aquatotstomsriver.

To learn more about swim lessons at Aqua-Tots Toms River or to enroll, please visit aqua-tots.com/toms-river, call 732-917-4743 or email tomsriverinfo@aqua-tots.com.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 145 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

