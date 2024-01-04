Middle East and Africa Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2023: Regional and Country Level Analysis to 2033

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Water Treatment Chemicals Market: A Regional and Country Level Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for water treatment chemicals in the MEA region is set to experience substantial expansion in the upcoming years. The distinctive challenges faced by the region, such as water scarcity and a growing population, will persist in driving substantial investments towards both water treatment infrastructure and the corresponding chemicals



The Middle East and Africa water treatment chemicals market is experiencing substantial growth driven by a combination of factors that underscore the region's increasing focus on water resource management, industrial development, and regulatory initiatives.

One key driver is the rapid urbanization and industrialization across the region, leading to a surge in water demand from both municipal and industrial sectors. As urban populations expand and industries flourish, there is a heightened need for efficient water treatment processes to ensure the availability of clean and safe water, thus propelling the demand for water treatment chemicals.



The escalating awareness of water scarcity issues in the Middle East and Africa has prompted governments and industries to adopt advanced water treatment technologies. With a growing understanding of the environmental and economic consequences of water pollution, there is a rising emphasis on water treatment and reuse.

Water treatment chemicals play a vital role in these processes, facilitating the removal of contaminants and ensuring the quality of water for various applications. Stringent environmental regulations further contribute to the market growth as companies seek compliance with standards, driving the adoption of advanced water treatment solutions.



Moreover, the exploration and expansion of oil and gas activities in the region contribute significantly to the demand for water treatment chemicals. The energy sector, particularly in the Middle East, requires extensive water treatment solutions for processes such as hydraulic fracturing and enhanced oil recovery. As these industries expand, the need for specialized chemicals to treat and manage water in these operations rises, boosting the overall market for water treatment chemicals.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

AES Arabia Ltd.

Al Jazira Water Treatment Chemicals

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

DuBois Chemicals, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Growing Demand for Freshwater

1.1.2 Rising Industrialization and Urbanization

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.2.3 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and buying criteria

1.6 Impact analysis for key global events- covid19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis

1.7 Qualitative analysis on customized water treatment chemicals designed for the unique needs

1.8 Emerging technologies of advanced water treatment methods

1.9 Market Dynamics Overview

1.9.1 Market Drivers

1.9.2 Market Restraints

1.9.3 Market Opportunities



2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Middle East and Africa Water Treatment Chemicals Market (By End User Industry)

2.3.1 Municipal

2.3.2 Chemicals Industry

2.3.3 Food and Beverage Industry

2.3.4 Healthcare Industry

2.3.5 Oil and Gas Industry

2.3.6 Paper and Pulp Industry

2.3.7 Others

2.4 Middle East and Africa Water Treatment Chemicals Market (By Application)

2.4.1 Boiler Water Treatment

2.4.2 Cooling Water Treatment

2.4.3 Raw Water Treatment

2.4.4 Water Desalination

2.4.5 Others



3 Product

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Middle East and Africa Water Treatment Chemicals Market (By Chemical Type)

3.3.1 Coagulants & Flocculants

3.3.2 Biocide & Disinfectants

3.3.3 Scale Inhibitors

3.3.4 Corrosion Inhibitors

3.3.5 Anti-Foaming Agents

3.3.6 PH adjusters & Stablizers

3.3.7 Others



4 Region

4.1 Country Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Middle East and Africa

4.3.1 Key Market Participants in Middle East and Africa

4.3.2 Business Drivers

4.3.3 Business Challenges

4.3.4 Application

4.3.5 Product

4.3.6 Middle East and Africa Water Treatment Chemicals Market (by Country)

4.3.6.1 South Africa

4.3.6.2 Saudi Arabia

4.3.6.3 Egypt

4.3.6.4 UAE

4.3.6.5 Qatar

4.3.6.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa



5 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Top Competitors

5.2.4 Target Customers /End-Users

5.2.5 Key Personnel

5.2.6 Market Share

5.2.7 Analyst View

