Vilvi Group information release calendar

The information of Vilvi group will be released as follows:

10th day of each month of 2024 – consolidated sales for the last month;

February 29, 2024 – Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2023;

April 5, 2024 – audited financial statements of 2023;

April 26, 2024 – Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders;

May 31, 2024 – Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2024;

August 30, 2024 – Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2024;

November 29, 2024– Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2024.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economic and finance director

Tel.: +370 441 55 102