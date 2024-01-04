Global Pharmaceuticals Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027, with Company Profiles of Key Market Players Bayer, Novartis ,Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceuticals Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Highlights

The pharmaceuticals market consists of ethical drugs only and does not include consumer healthcare or animal healthcare.

The global pharmaceuticals market had total revenues of $1,299.3 billion in 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% between 2017 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific region acquired a 32.7% share of the global pharmaceuticals market in 2022. The growth in the global pharmaceuticals market is mainly due to the growth in emerging markets such as China and India. Emerging markets bring new opportunities to pharmaceutical companies.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What was the size of the Global pharmaceuticals market by value in 2022?

What will be the size of the Global pharmaceuticals market in 2027?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global pharmaceuticals market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the global pharmaceuticals market?

Key Report Benefits

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the pharmaceuticals market in the global

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global pharmaceuticals market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key pharmaceuticals market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global pharmaceuticals market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Geography segmentation

1.4. Market share

1.5. Market rivalry

1.6. Competitive landscape



2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis



3 Market Data

3.1. Market value



4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Geography segmentation



5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast



6 Five Forces Analysis

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market share

7.2. Who are the leading players?

7.3. What strategies do leading players follow?

7.4. What are the most recent market developments?



8 Company Profiles

Bayer

Novartis

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

