Nextech3D.ai Builds Breakthrough AI Powered Search Engine To Scale 3D Model Production

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Nextech3D.AI ( OTCQX: NEXCF ) ( CSE: NTAR ) (FSE: 1SS), an AI-3D model supplier for major e-commerce retailers announces it has gone live with its proprietary AI-Powered 3D model search engine. This groundbreaking AI search engine uses computer vision with AI and is designed to speed-up and scale-up operations for the 3D modeling process. The AI based search engine uses images to search Nextech's internal library of 3D models and recommends a close match to the given image. This enables the Company to speed up the process of 3D model creation, thus increasing the number of 3D models the company can produce. The Company is continuing to develop patents around its proprietary technology while building and launching breakthrough AI for the mass scale of 3D models, which it sees as a significant growth market in 2024.

As a leading 3D model supplier for e-commerce and AR, Nextech3D.ai recognizes the challenges faced by 3D artists and the time required in building intricate designs from scratch. To address these challenges the Company has built this innovative AI-powered search engine that instantly searches for similar model meshes within Nextech's vast 3D model library of hundreds of thousands of 3D parts and meshes. In just a few seconds the 3D artist is able to choose from multiple 3D matches, leveraging its library of previously built 3D models with similar colours, textures and shapes. This breakthrough AI 3D model search engine was created in-house by the Company's team of AI engineers and scientists, showcasing the Company's technical strength and expertise.

Watch a demo of the AI-Powered 3D model search engine tool - click here

CEO of Nextech3D.ai Evan Gappelberg commented, "Our AI-powered Search engine represents a giant step forward in our Company's ability to scale production of 3D models. By combining our five years of technical expertise in the 3D modeling industry with our new cutting-edge AI capabilities, we're enabling our production capabilities to rapidly scale-up and move ahead in 2024. AI is allowing us to do things in terms of productivity that we just were not able to do previously, and I expect that to start showing up in the bottom line profitability of our 3D business starting in Q1, 2024."

Key features of the Mesh Search Tool include:

Advanced AI Algorithms: Nextech3D.ai integrates state-of-the-art AI algorithms to enable precise and rapid mesh searches, ensuring 3D artists can find the matches they need in seconds.

Intuitive User Interface: The user-friendly interface offers a seamless experience built directly into the Company's platform, allowing 3D artists to search the vast 3D model library quickly and effortlessly.

Comprehensive Mesh Database: An extensive and continuously expanding database of hundreds of thousands of 3D parts and meshes. The mesh search tool covers a wide range of diverse products from various industries.

This new tool leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to enable 3D artists to effortlessly navigate and locate specific 3D meshes, streamlining workflows and saving valuable time while increasing productivity.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB: ARWYF | CSE: ARWY | FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB: TGGLF | CSE: TGGL | FSE: Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

