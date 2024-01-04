Evexta Bio Announces the Appointment of Paul Gineste, PharmD, as Chief Development Officer





Paul Gineste brings 25 years of experience in clinical development and strategy with leading international pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Recently, Paul served as Vice President, Clinical Operations at Abivax, where he led the development of drug candidates from discovery through global Phase 3 programs.

Paris, France, January 4, 2024 - Evexta Bio SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class therapies in oncology, announces the appointment of Paul Gineste as Chief Development Officer (CDO), effective January 1, 2024.

Paul is an experienced senior executive with a track record of successful achievements in the Pharma and Biotech Industry. He has worked with leading international pharmaceutical and biotech companies, including as International Clinical Trials Manager at Boehringer Ingelheim, Head of Clinical Research and Development at Altana Pharma, Executive Vice President, Clinical Development at Theravectys, a lentiviral vector spin-off from the Institut Pasteur, and most recently for 9 years as Vice President, Clinical Operations at Abivax, where he led drug candidates from discovery through global Phase 3 programs.

Scott Filosi, CEO of Evexta Bio, said: "I am delighted to welcome Paul as the new Chief Development Officer of Evexta Bio. With his extensive track record in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, Paul is the best suited to lead our clinical development and strategy as our lead candidate, rupitasertib, is expected to enter a phase 2/3 clinical trial in refractory ER+ HER2 metastatic breast cancer.”

Paul Gineste, PharmD, CDO of Evexta Bio, added: “I am genuinely pleased to join Evexta Bio and its experienced management team to advance its development strategy and in particular its clinical programs. Evexta Bio has two proprietary therapeutic assets with original mechanisms of action that may address unmet medical needs in multiple cancer indications. I look forward to leading and accelerating their clinical development.”

About Evexta Bio (https://www.evextabio.com)

Evexta Bio, formerly Diaccurate, is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing cancer treatment with potential first-in-class therapies with unique mechanisms of action for combating tumor resistance . Now in the clinic, the French biotech is currently developing two proprietary therapeutic assets across several indications:

Rupitasertib, formerly DIACC3010, a first-in-class S6K inhibitor addressing tumor resistance while blocking the compensatory AKT feedback loop. The oral anti-tumor agent is expected to enter phase 2/3 clinical trial in refractory ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

EVX-020, formerly DIACC2020, an antibody-drug conjugate program using a first-in-class KIF20A kinesin inhibitor as payload in hematological and solid tumors.

Founded by Truffle Capital, Evexta Bio has forged alliances with leaders in academia and industry, including CNRS, Paoli-Calmettes Institute (Marseille, France) and Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany). The company is supported by seasoned management team, board of directors and medical advisory board.

