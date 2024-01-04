PRISM MarketView Launches Emerging Women’s Health Index

Global women’s health market projected to reach $67.07 billion by 2031



Private equity investment in women’s health exceeded $3 billion in 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView, a leading provider of unbiased market insight and company news, today announces the launch of its PRISM Emerging Women’s Health Index . The growth of the women’s health market is accelerating with the introduction of next-generation therapeutics and artificial intelligence (AI) powered imaging and diagnostics tools. The PRISM index tracks emerging companies delivering innovative solutions to address women’s health issues.

The global women's health market was valued at $44.36 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to GrandView Research . In 2022, investment in women’s healthcare companies in the US surged to an all-time high of $3.3 billion.

In 2023, the contraceptives segment commanded the highest market share (35.25%) of global revenue as rapid technological advancements in contraception contributed to market growth. In terms of deal size, investment in the fertility services segment is the fastest-growing. The fertility segment was valued at $3.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of more than 9% through 2026. The menopause segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2024-2030 as the global population ages.

According to Boston Consulting Group, the winners in women’s healthcare over the next 25 years will offer patient journeys that are coordinated, digitally-enabled, and personalized.

PRISM Emerging Women’s Health Index outperformers this week include Minerva Surgical , which is up 12.63% in morning trading on Thursday, Sera Prognostics which has risen 6.90% and Agile Therapeutics which has gained 1.84%

PRISM MarketView reviewed a selection of the companies set to transform the women’s health landscape in 2024.

Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health is dedicated to transforming women's health, starting with ovarian cancer. The company reported a continued growth trend with second quarter 2023 revenue of $2.5 million, an increase of 23% over the second quarter of 2022, and reduced cash used in operations to $3.4 million, compared to $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, a reduction of 46% year-over-year. In July 2023, Aspira raised $4.7 million in gross proceeds in a registered direct offering of common stock. The company’s market cap is $42.38 million.

Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical is commercializing a complete suite of devices that treat the root causes of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) and is on the leading edge of significant technological advancements in gynecologic surgery. The company reported revenue of $12.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, and operating expenses of $12.3 million, compared to $17.3 million in the same period of 2022. Minerva’s market cap stands at 8.151 million.

CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company developing innovative technologies and products for tissue regeneration and organ manufacturing. The company reported revenues of $10.7 million and an operating loss of $2.4 million for the first nine months of 2023 and highlighted achievements including a $10 million milestone payment from its partner, AbbVie Inc. CollPlant’s market cap stands at 68.02 million and its cash and cash equivalents were $29 million as of September 30, 2023, representing an estimated cash runway of at least two years.

