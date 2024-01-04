Radiologex Unveils R-DEE Protocol Network and Announces Limited RDGX Token Pre-Sale

Irvine, CA, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiologex Technologies Ltd. proudly presents the debut of the R-DEE Protocol™ Network by Radiologex, a bespoke blockchain solution for the global healthcare IT sector. After more than five years of relentless research, development, rigorous testing, and comprehensive validation, Radiologex is on the brink of transforming healthcare IT with its market-ready R-DEE Protocol Network and the accompanying R-DEE suite—a robust, next-generation health IT productivity software suite tailored for the global healthcare industry.



Purpose-Driven Utility: Elevating Enterprise-Level Blockchain Applications

In tandem with this landmark launch, Radiologex Technologies Ltd. is set to initiate the eagerly anticipated distribution of RDGX tokens. The exclusive Pre-Sale event will present a highly limited offering of just 2.5 million tokens, underscoring the exclusivity and the significant demand forecasted for this consequential digital asset.

Radiologex has self-bootstrapped the development of the R-DEE Protocol Network, empowering token purchasers to invest in a product that is both complete and operational. This approach is a testament to Radiologex's commitment to delivering a fully realized, enterprise-grade solution, bolstering buyer confidence.

R-DEE Protocol: Unraveling the Genetic Code of Healthcare Information Technology

The R-DEE Protocol Network brings forth a game-changing economic incentive for Node Validators. With a cap of 12,500 Node Validator licenses, the program offers an unmatched opportunity to engage with a network renowned for its advanced technology and limited availability, ensuring distinct significance for each Validator. A commitment of 10,000 RDGX tokens secures a Node Validator License, which is essential for authenticating healthcare Digital IDs and audit trails—key to the global secure transfer of healthcare data. A mere 250 Nodes' worth of RDGX is up for grabs in the pre-sale, prompting interested parties to act promptly.

Node Validators will earn 300 RDGX tokens every 30 days, equating to a significant 3% monthly earning potential and an impressive annual yield of 36%. This incentive structure is intentionally designed to compensate Validators for their integral role in securing and facilitating the exchange of sensitive healthcare data utilizing state-of-the-art Web3 technology and AI.

A Visionary Leap Forward with Radiologex’s R-DEE Protocol Network and RDGX Tokens

Radiologex’s R-DEE Protocol Network, coupled with the RDGX token, is set to showcase one of the most compelling use cases in the blockchain and digital asset arena. The RDGX token is a harbinger of the future of healthcare IT, representing a professional-grade product with unparalleled validation and practicality.

"We are initiating a transformative era in healthcare IT solutions, leveraging the synergy of blockchain and digital tokens to deliver unparalleled security, efficiency, and global health IT interoperability," says John K. Smith, CEO of Radiologex Technologies Ltd., the official distributor, and issuer of the RDGX utility token. "The R-DEE Protocol Network and RDGX token are reflections of the Radiologex team's profound innovation and commitment, marking a pivotal stride not just for the company but for the entire realm of healthcare."

The RDGX token pre-sale is more than just a transaction; it's a call to join the forefront of the healthcare IT renaissance. Radiologex invites you to embark on this revolutionary journey and become part of a forward-thinking collective that is driving the future of healthcare technology.

For more information on the R-DEE Protocol Network and to partake in the RDGX token pre-sale, please visit www.radiologex.tech or email rdgx@radiologex.tech to join the waitlist.

About Radiologex Technologies Ltd. and Radiologex:

Radiologex spearheads innovation in web3 healthcare IT solutions, marrying blockchain technology and AI to forge secure, efficient, and pioneering products catering to the healthcare sector's complex demands.

Radiologex Technologies Ltd. ensures strict legal compliance in managing the distribution and sale of RDGX Utility Tokens for the Radiologex platform.