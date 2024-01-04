Events DC Announces Partnership with American Pest

Washington, DC, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for Washington, DC, announced American Pest as an official partner of the authority. Through this three-year partnership, American Pest will promote their brand image at Entertainment & Sports Arena and Events DC community events.

“The health and safety of our staff and customers is a top priority for Events DC as we deliver world-class events , and American Pest has been supporting our efforts to provide a clean, safe and healthy environment at our venues,” said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates. “The Entertainment & Sports Arena is a centerpiece for the revitalization of the historic St. Elizabeths community in Ward 8, and our official partnership with American Pest will support the growth and vibrancy of the Congress Heights neighborhood.”

For the past three years, Events DC has maintained a WELL Health-Safety Rating focused on operational and maintenance protocols in a post-pandemic space. The authority also received a GBAC Star Accreditation for top-notch cleaning, disinfection and infection prevention strategies in our day-to-day operations. American Pest currently provides year-round pest control services at several Events DC venues, including the Entertainment & Sports Arena, the DC Armory and the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Through this official partnership American Pest will integrate their brand at Entertainment & Sports Arena, while contributing to the evolution of the St. Elizabeths community.

“American Pest has been providing pest control services for the greater Washington, DC community for almost 100 years,” said Kevin Poland, President of American Pest. “Our new partnership with Events DC is all about our joint commitment to improving the lives of our neighbors and friends. The 400-plus local employees of American Pest are excited to see our name alongside Events DC in this dynamic new venue and neighborhood.”

The multi-year partnership was developed by Events DC and OVG Global Partnerships, the sponsorship and naming rights division of Oak View Group that connects world-class brands with world-class live entertainment properties.

The Entertainment & Sports Arena is the state-of-the-art home to the WNBA Washington Mystics and Capital City Go-Go of the NBA G League. Featuring 80,000 square feet of arena space and 4,200 seats, the venue’s flexible layouts, modern design, intimate seating and transit accessibility have made it a popular destination for a wide range of sporting and cultural events since its inception. Opened in 2018, Entertainment & Sports Arena hosts events including the Coastal Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Championship, Citi Shamrock Classic, professional boxing events and world-class concerts featuring Mary J. Blige, Wale, Thievery Corporation, UB40 and much more.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for Washington, DC, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation’s capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the LEED Gold-certified Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District’s hospitality and tourism economy and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, The Fields at RFK, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC) — and on our new hub for on-demand event programming on GATHER by Events DC at www.gatherbyeventsdc.com

About American Pest

American Pest, an Anticimex Company, has been providing pest monitoring and management solutions throughout Maryland, Washington DC, and Virginia since 1925. American Pest and its over 400 pest professionals deploy the most environmentally and technologically advanced tools to protect our residential, commercial, and government neighbors. Solutions include prevention and control services for over 30 regional pests, including wasps, roaches, mice, and invasive species like stink bugs. Learn more about American Pest by visiting www.americanpest.net.