Sexual Wellness Market size to grow by USD 46.47 billion between - 2022 to 2027 | Comprehensive Analysis of Market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges by Technavio

New York, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sexual Wellness Market Report by Technavio offers an in-depth analysis of the global sexual wellness industry between 2022 and 2027. The market size is estimated to increase by USD 46.47 billion, experiencing a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.17%. The report provides comprehensive insights into market size, historic data, and forecasts, focusing on factors driving market growth such as the rise in sexual wellness initiatives and changing perceptions of sex toys. The report also addresses challenges like social stigmas and legal complexities affecting market expansion. Request Sample Report

What are the key drivers driving the growth of the sexual wellness market according to Technavio's report?

The growth of the Sexual Wellness Market is driven by diverse factors. The proliferation of sexual wellness initiatives and crowdfunding campaigns stands as a prominent driver, fostering market growth. This growth is fueled by various elements such as sex toys, and erotic lingerie, addressing concerns like erectile dysfunction, exploring sensuality through products like sensual massage oils, and advocating for couples therapy. Additionally, advancements in hormone therapy, sexual wellness workshops, remote sex tech (teledildonics), and pelvic health tools contribute significantly to the market's expansion.

What are the prevailing trends observed in the global sexual wellness market as per Technavio's analysis?

A prominent trend in the global Sexual Wellness Market revolves around the increased awareness regarding the health advantages linked with sex toys. This trend encompasses a wide spectrum, including contraceptives, personal lubricants boosting HIV/STI prevention, fertility products, and solutions addressing menopause. Emphasis on body-safe materials, LGBTQ+ sexual health, women's and men's sexual health, and pregnancy prevention aligns with this trend, highlighting a holistic approach toward promoting sexual well-being and health consciousness. Download the sample report now

What challenges impede the growth of the global sexual wellness market based on Technavio's findings?

The global Sexual Wellness Market encounters challenges due to prevalent social stigma and intricate legal barriers, hindering its growth trajectory. These challenges manifest across various segments, impacting sexual enhancers, health supplements, online retailers, and intimate care products. Additionally, hurdles are evident in areas like sexual wellness apps, education platforms, virtual reality adult content, subscription boxes for adult content, and the establishment of sexual wellness clinics, impeding seamless market expansion.

Which market segment within sexual wellness products is anticipated to exhibit significant growth according to Technavio's report?

The sex toys segment is expected to witness notable market growth during the forecast period. The changing societal perceptions have contributed to the increasing acceptance of sex toys. Specifically, products like adult vibrators, linked to mobile applications offering various functional modes based on users' moods, have seen substantial demand. The simplicity of use and relatively compact sizes of adult vibrators have notably contributed to their popularity and are anticipated to propel market growth further. Get the sample report here

What regional contributions are predicted in the global sexual wellness market by Technavio's analysis?

The APAC region is forecasted to contribute significantly, accounting for approximately 33% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Notably, North America, particularly the United States and Canada, holds a dominant share in the sexual wellness market, driven by heightened product awareness and acceptability. Effective supply chains and technical advancements by local manufacturers like Church & Dwight boost market growth. Factors such as the increased popularity of sexual wellness products and the surge in demand for sexual enhancement devices further contribute to market growth, especially in North America.

Who are the major companies in the sexual wellness market as outlined in Technavio's report?

The report identifies key market players in the sexual wellness industry, including Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, and Good Clean Love Inc., among others. These companies offer a range of sexual wellness products such as lubricants, sex toys, and intimacy products. The report provides detailed analyses of their competitive strategies, market positioning, and qualitative and quantitative assessments to aid in understanding the wider business environment and market player strengths and weaknesses. Buy the report now

Related Reports:

Condom Market: The condom market is projected to increase by USD 5,117.84 million, and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.68% between 2022 and 2027. In 2017 the size of the market was valued at USD 5,874.06 million.

Online Sex Toys Market: The online sex toys market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.45% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 13.40 billion.

About US



Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Attachment