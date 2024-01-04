Questex Partners with Australian Tea Masters to Expand World Tea Academy Education Hub

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, the owner of World Tea Expo and World Tea News, today announces it is partnering with Australian Tea Masters, the leading organization for global tea training and tea education, to expand the World Tea Academy education hub.



Australian Tea Masters extensive tea experience together with its wide global network provides an opportunity to expand World Tea Academy’s educational options, and provide enhanced choice and value for students, in the fast-growing tea market.

Since 2011, Australian Tea Masters had been devoted to promoting the art, culture and knowledge of tea. With a goal of building a community of tea lovers and professionals who value and understand the excellence of high-quality teas as well as the tea farmers who produce the tea, this is the perfect collaboration for Questex.

Australian Tea Masters will be responsible for operational management of World Tea Academy and will introduce expanded choices of classes and educational opportunities for tea professionals to learn, collaborate and engage with the global tea community.

As part of this collaboration, new World Tea Academy features include:

Launch of a new website, which provides improved flexibility for completing classes

Ability to complete classes on demand

Choice of online classes, plus new in person education in select locations

Opportunity to attend the annual World Tea Expo, which takes place March 18-20, 2024 in Las Vegas, with special discounted rates for students, and World Tea Academy meetups

Classes are now available on-line at www.worldteaacademy.com. Additional new opportunities will be launched soon.

“We are immensely proud to be joining forces with Questex and the World Tea Academy,” said Sharyn Johnston, CEO, Australian Tea Masters “This partnership marks a landmark moment for us, offering an extraordinary opportunity to showcase our deep commitment to tea education on a global stage. Our unwavering dedication to providing tea education has always been at the core of our mission. Through this collaboration we anticipate expansion in both our reach and available resources. Our online platform represents the forefront of tea education, and we are fully committed to continually enriching our range of courses and we can bring our expertise to a respected platform for tea education welcoming tea enthusiasts and professionals from all corners of the globe to engage in a rich, dynamic learning environment. We're particularly excited about bringing our unique blend of traditional and contemporary tea knowledge to a wider audience. This is an opportunity for us to inspire connect and elevate the tea industry as a whole.”

Tim McLucas, VP and Market Leader of the Bar & Restaurant Group at Questex added, “We’re delighted to partner with Australian Tea Masters to enhance the World Tea Academy and widen the opportunity for tea education internationally. Building on the success that Sharyn Johnston and her team have demonstrated within the global tea industry, Australian Tea Masters is uniquely positioned to support the growing demand for online tea education, plus provide new opportunities for professionals to meet and learn in person and connect face to face with the tea community including producers, retailers, suppliers and other key industry stakeholders.”

Stay connected with World Tea Academy on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Australian Tea Masters

Australian Tea Masters is a leader in tea education. Since 2011, Australian Tea Masters has been devoted to promoting the art, culture and knowledge of tea. Our ultimate goal is to build a community of tea lovers and professionals who truly value and understand the excellence of high-quality teas and the tea farmers who produce the tea. Through our programs of education and certification in all thing’s tea related we have become the resource for individuals and companies globally to increase their knowledge of the tea industry.

About World Tea Academy

World Tea Academy is the leading provider of tea education, that supports the educational and learning needs of today’s global tea industry. Our choice of courses and certifications provides the most up to date and industry recognized programs that cater to both individual and business needs, in today’s fast growing industry.

World Tea Academy is part of the World Tea portfolio of products and events including the annual World Tea Expo, and World Tea News, educating and informing a global tea audience in both online and in person formats.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

