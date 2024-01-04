Balance sheet of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of December 31, 2023

Strasbourg, January 4, 2024 – 05:45 pm CET
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of December 31, 2023, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:
- 303,861 shares
- € 125,121.00
In the second half of 2023, a total of:
|Purchases
|157,564 shares
|€ 249,580
|651 market transactions
|Sales
|133,103 shares
|€ 219,772
|613 market transactions
It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:
Cash balance of the liquidity contract: € 500,000.00
At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:
- 164,183 shares
- € 246,158.00
