Balance sheet of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of December 31, 2023





Strasbourg, January 4, 2024 – 05:45 pm CET

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of December 31, 2023, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

303,861 shares

€ 125,121.00

In the second half of 2023, a total of:

Purchases 157,564 shares € 249,580 651 market transactions Sales 133,103 shares € 219,772 613 market transactions

It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:

Cash balance of the liquidity contract: € 500,000.00



At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:

164,183 shares

€ 246,158.00

