Promaxo Announces System Sales for 2023

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced sales of 69 systems for the full year ended December 31, 2023. This compares to 23 systems sold for the corresponding full year period in 2022. System sales were made through the Company’s various sales programs to physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), and integrated delivery network (IDN) facilities.



“With full year 2023 sales of 69 systems ahead of our target 60 systems and up from 23 systems sold in the year ago period, we capped 2023 on positive momentum, fueling our expectations for strong, steady growth in 2024,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo. “Purchases of our portable Promaxo MRI system have expanded our Promaxo network of academic institutions, hospital inpatient and outpatient centers, ambulatory surgical centers and physician practices – a trend we expect to persist based on our pipeline visibility, with support from favorable reimbursement and increasing system utilization for both screening and therapeutic applications. Our universal Promaxo MRI system has been used to guide cryotherapy and IRE treatment modalities at multiple sites in ASC and office settings, and we look forward to additional clinical applications. We are executing well on our growth agenda, with strategic investments made in our sales and marketing organization, as well as sales programs, to drive continued market penetration of our portable Promaxo MRI system.”

Promaxo’s single-sided MRI with AI based imaging system, FDA cleared for in-office use, empowers practices and hospitals to accurately and seamlessly guide prostate interventions under the Promaxo MRI system.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

