TW Group Joins World Insurance Associates

Iselin, NJ, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of TW Group, Inc. (“TWG”) of Westmont, IL on December 31, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

TWG was founded in 1946 and provides insurance to individuals and businesses. They specialize in business, personal, life and health insurance.

“Our mission has always been about working hard to establish trusting client relationships,” says Thomas J. Walsh, President, TW Group. “We look forward to joining World and are committed to continuing the tradition that our family founder, Thomas J. Walsh Sr. started—to build relationships with our clients, one customer at a time.”

“On behalf of the World family, I would like to welcome TWG,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “They have a team of experienced insurance professionals that are committed to helping their customers find products and services that meet their needs. They will be a great addition to World.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and TAG Consulting Services advised World on the transaction. Donatelli & Coules, Ltd. provided legal counsel and The Manhattan Group advised TWG on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 200 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Commercial Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

