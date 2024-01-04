Trifecta: A Leading Force in Organic Meal Delivery, Takes Center Stage in Netflix Documentary

Sacramento, CA, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trifecta, a Greater Sacramento Economic Council board member, and the nation’s largest organically sourced meal delivery service, is making waves on Netflix with a captivating documentary that has soared to the number three trending spot globally. The documentary, “You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment” sheds light on the critical importance of mindful eating and the impact of diet on our bodies.

Produced by Academy Award-winning Director Luis Psihoyos, the series delves into a groundbreaking diet study conducted by Stanford Professor Dr. Christopher Gardner featured in JAMA. Studying nutrition can be challenging due to the variations in DNA and lifestyles. To address this, Stanford University conducted a study using identical twins. The research involved twins following different diets: one consumed an omnivorous diet, while the other adopted a vegan diet. The study lasted eight weeks with Trifecta supplying the food for the first four weeks for both groups. It was during these initial four weeks that the most significant positive outcomes were observed.

“We are honored to be part of this impactful JAMA study and Netflix DocuSeries showcasing the impact our food has on the environment and our health,” Greg Connolly, Co-Founder and CEO of Trifecta said. “Starting a healthy food business in the farm-to-fork capital of the world, Sacramento was a huge benefit to our success. This documentary was on more than human health outcomes though, it was about sourcing food ethically and sustainably, so we can innovate and improve the nation’s food supply chain.”

"The authors found the most improvement over the first four weeks of the diet change. The participants with a vegan diet had significantly lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels, insulin and body weight — all of which are associated with improved cardiovascular health…" – Emily Moskal, Science Writer at Stanford.

The Greater Sacramento region supporting entrepreneurship in the food space is imperative for economic development. “Trifecta’s success is a testament to the thriving entrepreneurial spirit in our state capital,” Barry Broome, President and CEO of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council said. “We have seen immense growth in our capital markets with $12B over five years in investments.”

Professor Christopher Gardner, renowned for his work in nutritional research acknowledged the importance of using Trifecta’s healthy meal options that is locally sourced food.

“Trifecta’s involvement in our study was pivotal,” Garder said. “Their commitment to quality organic meals played a crucial role in unraveling the dietary effects on health.”

Academy Award-winning Director Luis Psihoyos and Executive Director of the Oceanic Preservation Society (OPS) praised Trifecta’s contribution.

“In showcasing the Stanford study, Trifecta has become a symbol of responsible and health-conscious nutrition, which is critical and a main focal point in this documentary."

As Trifecta continues to redefine the meal delivery landscape, this documentary serves as a powerful reminder of the impact our food choices have on our well-being and the environment.

About Trifecta

Trifecta is the nation's largest organic meal delivery service founded with a bold mission dedicated to health, by delivering fresh, healthy meals directly to your door. We began Trifecta because we believe there are three fundamental areas of health—mind, body, and social. These areas are interdependent, meaning you cannot thrive in one area without thriving in the others.

Trifecta eliminates shopping, cooking, and cleaning by delivering fully cooked meals weekly and direct to customers' doors in all 50 states. Trifecta's food is some of the highest quality in the industry, using high quality organically sourced and grass-fed ingredients. We offer meals in six categories to meet everyone's needs, including Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, Clean Eating, Classic Meal, and a Meal Prep section, so you can enjoy delicious, healthy meals at home, in the office, or on the run.

Learn more about Trifecta by visiting trifectanutrition.com

About the Greater Sacramento Economic Council

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council is the catalyst for innovative growth strategies in the Capital Region of California. The organization spearheads community-led direction to retain, attract, grow and scale tradable sectors, develop advanced industries and create jobs and investment throughout a six-county region. Greater Sacramento represents a collaboration between local and state governments, market leaders, influencers and stakeholders, with the sole mission of driving inclusive economic growth. The Greater Sacramento region was founded on discovery, built on leadership and fueled by innovation.