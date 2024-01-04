Toll Brothers Announces Last Chance to Live at Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home in its Ridgecrest community located just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. Ridgecrest offers home buyers a relaxed lifestyle surrounded by both rural charm and the modern conveniences of the Ballantyne area. Interested home buyers are invited to visit the Toll Brothers Sales Center and tour the professionally decorated model home located at 3341 Tabor Lane in Indian Land, South Carolina.



Ridgecrest by Toll Brothers features large single-family home designs with all-new, thoughtfully designed floorplans and modern exterior architecture. The new Wynn Modern Farmhouse model home highlights the latest interior design trends, with an open layout for entertaining, a covered deck for indoor-outdoor living, a primary bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet and serene primary bath, a spacious flex room, plus a loft and secluded home office.

Ridgecrest offers two distinct new home collections, some with private wooded home sites, ranging from 3,187 to 3,894+ square feet with 3 to 7 bedrooms, 3 to 6 baths, and 2- or 3-car garages. Only a handful of homes remain available for purchase in the community, priced from the low $600,000s.





Ridgecrest is conveniently located in highly desirable Lancaster County adjacent to Ballantyne and the Fort Mill area. Homeowners will enjoy highly regarded schools, low taxes, and an easy commute to the Charlotte area with convenient access to Interstates 77 and 485, and US Route 521. Community amenities at Ridgecrest include a community swimming pool and cabana, tot lot, and pocket parks. Homeowners will live close to challenging golf courses, the open waterways at Lake Wylie, and the 500-acre Anne Springs Close Greenway, providing various outdoor recreational opportunities.

“Ridgecrest is a community where residents can truly have it all – and that’s why it has been so popular with new home buyers,” said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. “Ridgecrest offers a convenient location near all the retail and restaurants of the Ballantyne area, an easy commute to Charlotte, and a wide choice of all-new home designs. We invite any interested home buyers to visit today as the community has been selling quickly, and we are currently offering our final home sites for sale.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Toll Brothers communities in the Charlotte area, call 866-232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

