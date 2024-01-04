Werewolf Therapeutics Appoints Michael Atkins, M.D., to its Board of Directors

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of novel, conditionally activated INDUKINE™ therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Michael B. Atkins, M.D., to its Board of Directors.



“Mike is a world-renowned oncologist and clinical researcher who has made countless contributions to the field of cancer immunotherapy. I am delighted to have Mike join our Board at this important time in the clinical development of our WTX-124 and WTX-330 INDUKINE molecules,” said Dan Hicklin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Werewolf Therapeutics. “Mike’s extensive scientific knowledge and experience developing novel cancer immunotherapies will provide invaluable insights as we advance through the next stages of our Company’s growth.”

“I am excited to join Werewolf’s Board and look forward to working with the Werewolf team and other Board members to support their innovative work,” said Michael Atkins, M.D. “I believe Werewolf and its compelling pipeline of novel immunotherapies are well positioned to deliver on the Company’s mission to develop important new therapies for cancer patients.”

Dr. Atkins joins the Werewolf Board of Directors with more than 30 years of experience in translational and clinical research, specializing in melanoma, kidney cancer, and cancer immunotherapy. Dr. Atkins is Deputy Director of the Georgetown-Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and William M. Scholl Professor and Vice Chair of the Department of Oncology at Georgetown University Medical Center. Prior to Georgetown, Dr. Atkins was a Professor at Harvard Medical School. There, he served as leader of the Biologic Therapy and Cutaneous Oncology Programs at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Co-PI of the Harvard Skin Cancer SPORE, leader of the Dana Farber Harvard Cancer Center Kidney Cancer Program, and Director of the Kidney Cancer SPORE. Dr. Atkins serves on the Board of the Directors and co-chairs the Scientific Advisory Council of the Melanoma Research Foundation, is Chair of the Melanoma Research Alliance Medical Advisory Panel and is a past member of the Nominating Committee for the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the NIH Recombinant DNA Advisory Council. He is also past president of the Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer. He received the OncLive Giant in Cancer Care Award for Melanoma in 2021 and the Lifetime Achievement Award for Immunotherapy from SITC in 2022 and in 2023, was inducted as a Fellow in the Academy of ImmunoOncology. He has published over 500 scientific and review articles, co-edited five books, and given over 800 lectures worldwide.

To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com.

About Werewolf Therapeutics



Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules for the treatment of solid tumors. WTX-124 is in development as a monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in multiple solid tumor types. WTX-330 is in development as a single agent in refractory and/or immunotherapy unresponsive or resistant advanced or metastatic solid tumors and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Investor Contact:

Josh Rappaport Stern IR

212.362.1200

Josh.Rappaport@sternir.com

Media Contact:

Amanda Sellers

Verge Scientific Communications

301.332.5574

asellers@vergescientific.com

Company Contact:

Ellen Lubman

Chief Business Officer Werewolf Therapeutics

elubman@werewolftx.com