Lavoro to Participate in the 2024 ICR Conference on January 9, 2024

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavoro (Nasdaq: LVRO), the first U.S.-listed pure-play agricultural inputs distributor in Latin America, will participate in the 2024 ICR Conference in Orlando, FL, on January 9, 2024.



Ruy Cunha, Chief Executive Officer, will host a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 am ET. Management will also be available to meet with investors throughout the day.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available to all interested parties through the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.lavoroagro.com/ . For additional information, and Lavoro’s latest presentation materials, please visit Lavoro’s investor website at https://ir.lavoroagro.com/ .

About Lavoro

Lavoro is Brazil's largest agricultural inputs retailer and a leading producer of agriculture biological products. Lavoro's shares and warrants are listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the tickers "LVRO" and "LVROW." Through its comprehensive portfolio of products and services, the company empowers small and medium-size farmers to adopt the latest emerging agricultural technologies and enhance their productivity. Since its founding in 2017, Lavoro has broadened its reach across Latin America, serving 72,000 customers in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay, via its team of over 1,000 technical sales representatives (RTVs), its network of over 210 retail locations, and its digital marketplace and solutions. Lavoro's RTVs are local trusted advisors to farmers, regularly meeting them to provide agronomic recommendations throughout the crop cycle to drive optimized outcomes. Learn more about Lavoro at ir.lavoroagro.com.

Contact:

Tigran Karapetian, Head of Investor Relations

Tigran.karapetian@lavoroagro.com