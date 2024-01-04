Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE)

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired Entertainment” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE). The investigation concerns whether Inspired Entertainment and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On November 8, 2023, Inspired Entertainment disclosed that the Company’s audit committee determined the Company’s previously issued audited consolidated financial statements did not comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles pertaining to the capitalization of its video game software. As such, Inspired Entertainment determined that the Company’s financial statements for the financial period starting on January 1, 2021 should not be relied upon. The Company also announced that it requires additional time to complete its financial statements for the 3Q 2023 and to restate certain of those previously issued financial statements.

On this news, the price of Inspired Entertainment shares declined by $3.07, or approximately 29.52%, from $10.40 per share to close at $7.33 on November 9, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Inspired Entertainment securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: https://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

