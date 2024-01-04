Global Airport Runway Safety Systems Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Runway Safety Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Airport Runway Safety Systems estimated at US$739.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Airport Radar & Landing Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.2% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Airport Lighting System segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $196.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR



The Airport Runway Safety Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$196.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$336.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors:

ADB Airfield Solutions

Aviation Safety Technologies (AST)

Boeing

Honeywell International

Indra Navia

NEC

Saab

Varec

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $739.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global



