Gel Electrophoresis Market Poised for Growth, Projected to Reach $2.5 Billion Globally by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gel Electrophoresis: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growth Trajectory and Analysis: Amidst evolving scientific research methods and the increasing use of gel electrophoresis in laboratories and biotech firms, the latest market analysis reveals substantial growth in the global gel electrophoresis industry. The comprehensive report forecasts the market to expand from its current valuation of US$1.7 billion, expected to achieve a robust CAGR of 5.2% within the eight-year span leading up to 2030.





Segment Highlights: The report segments the market into various categories, including Laboratory Research and Pharma & Biotech Companies, to provide detailed insights into each sector's performance. Laboratory Research, a significant division within gel electrophoresis, is on course to attain a CAGR of 5.3%, signaling sustained demand within scientific and academic research venues.



Regional Market Insights:

The United States dominates the market with projections of reaching a notable US$445.7 million by 2022.

China's market is expected to surge at an impressive CAGR of 8.1%, identifying it as a high-growth region and a powerhouse in the global arena by 2030.

In addition to these countries, Japan and Canada are projected to experience growth rates of 3% and 4.2%, respectively.

Europe, led by Germany, also shows promising market expansion with an estimated CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape: A vital aspect of the report is the comprehensive analysis of key players in the gel electrophoresis market, featuring a list of 41 noteworthy competitors. This strategic business report includes a thorough examination of market share and the competitive presence across diverse geographies.



Additional Insights:

Special focus has been given to the impact of global events such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the easing of China's zero-Covid policy on the market dynamics. The analysis provides insights into global inflation, the potential risk of recession, and their implications on the gel electrophoresis industry. International trade relations and supply chain disruptions have been outlined to contextualize their effects on the market. Reflecting on the market's robustness, the analysis includes interactive updates, allowing peers to collaborate and share bespoke data. Subscribers to the report will benefit from complimentary updates for a year, adding value to the research investment.



This latest report on the gel electrophoresis market offers invaluable data for stakeholders, investors, and market participants to understand the changing dynamics and make informed decisions. The dedicated analysis provides an intricate look into factors driving growth and potential challenges, making it a critical resource for industry professionals.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mdspja

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment