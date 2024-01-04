Membrane Chromatography Market Projected to Surpass $1 Billion by 2030, with Notable Expansion in China

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Chromatography - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Membrane Chromatography estimated at US$373.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Ion Exchange, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.1% CAGR and reach US$492.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Affinity segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $101.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR

The Membrane Chromatography market in the U.S. is estimated at US$101.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$252.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 10.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

  • 3M
  • Asahi Kasei Corporation
  • Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC
  • Danaher
  • General Electric
  • GL Sciences Inc.
  • GVS Group
  • Membrane Solutions
  • Merck KGaA
  • Purilogics LLC
  • Restek Corporation
  • Sartorius AG
  • STARLABS
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages89
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$373.7 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$1000 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate13.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8lvns0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Market for Membrane Chromatography
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Chromatography
                            
                            
                                Contract Research
                            
                            
                                Ion Exchange
                            
                            
                                Laboratory Equipment
                            
                            
                                Laboratory Testing
                            
                            
                                Membrane Chromatography
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data