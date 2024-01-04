Global Rapid Application Development Market to Reach $802.8 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rapid Application Development - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Rapid Application Development estimated at US$49.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$802.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 41.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 39.6% CAGR and reach US$416.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 44% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 38.4% CAGR



The Rapid Application Development market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$121.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 38.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 36.8% and 33.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.2% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $49.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $802.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 41.6% Regions Covered Global



