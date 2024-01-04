TuffWrap Commemorates 25 years by “Celebrating Silver, Going for Gold.”

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuffWrap Installations, Inc., tuffwrap.com, the North American leader in innovative temporary dust, debris, and weather construction containment solutions, is celebrating its silver (25th) anniversary throughout 2024. The company’s first interior protection project was completed in 1999 when it installed a suspended cover temporary ceiling for David/Randall Associates during the reroofing of the 40,000 sq. ft. picture frame manufacturer to keep the facility fully operational. This began the discovery of the vast need to provide protection in the workplace during re-roofing and renovation work. Today, companies look to TuffWrap’s interior and exterior protection systems to separate the work environment from the construction zone.



Over the last two and a half decades the company has completed over 15,000 interior and exterior protection jobs and manufactured and installed an average of approximately 375 million square feet of protection. The industries served are as diverse as:

Food and Beverage

Aerospace

Industrial and Commercial

Manufacturing

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Warehouse and Distribution

Among the company’s innovations are:

SmartSeam® suspended cover, the first product and installation system to allow suspended cover to be placed below sprinklers and the only system in the industry that is 100% International Building Code compliant and FM-4652 Approved

C.O.R.E. Frameless Walls®, TuffWrap Hybrid Walls and Industrial Hybrid Walls, Total Enclosures, and Construction Doors ensure the workspace is fully functional through construction.

TuffWrap® EXT exterior temporary walls and doors. Engineered for the outdoors.



A complete timeline of major events in TuffWrap history may be seen at https://www.tuffwrap.com/about-tuffwrap-installations/history/

In recognizing the company’s growth and numerous innovations, TuffWrap president and founder David Campbell observed, “Our beginning was straightforward. We were asked to solve a problem and we have been solving them ever since. Along the way we’ve taken dust and debris containment from 2x4s and plywood to custom-engineered temporary containment systems, have set design standards, met compliance issues, eliminated tons of construction waste, and made interior and exterior construction sites safer for people, products and property.” Dave Bosico, Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder, who has been with the company since the beginning added, “It’s just the right thing to do. It is the right thing to do for protecting facility workers and for protecting consumers.”

Both Dave Campbell and Dave Bosico, commented they are most proud that they could provide not just for their own families but also help so many others to provide for their families as well.

Dan Schmidt, TuffWrap’s North American Sales Director, commented about the future growth of TuffWrap Installations, “It is exciting to be part of an organization that is hyper focused on providing the safest and most effective solution for interior protection and exterior barriers on the market. Because of its dedication to continuous innovation and quality, TuffWrap is positioned perfectly to continue to lead the temporary construction barrier industry.”

About TuffWrap Installations, Inc.

TuffWrap® Installations is the North American leader in innovative temporary dust, debris, and weather construction containment solutions, keeping facilities operational, providing protection, and helping mitigate your exposure to liability. TuffWrap provides interior and exterior protection solutions to a variety of industries as they undergo reroofing and renovation projects. Protecting people, products, and property from dust, debris, and weather is their #1 priority. It’s just the right thing to do.

Further information on TuffWrap Installations, Inc. is available at tuffwrap.com or by calling (800) 995-4556.

Photo: TuffWrap 3 products, 25th anniversary (see attached)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00b1bc90-f419-4186-9a8a-834349ed263e