Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metastatic Prostate Cancer - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Metastatic Prostate Cancer - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the metastatic prostate cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the metastatic prostate cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



The metastatic prostate cancer market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, metastatic prostate cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted metastatic prostate cancer market Size from 2019 to 2032 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current metastatic prostate cancer treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Metastatic Prostate Cancer Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm



Prostate cancer is a type of malignancy that occurs in the prostate gland, which is a part of male reproductive system. Prostate cancer is the 3rd most prevalent type of cancer in the US and the fourth most common worldwide. Approximately 1 in 9 men in the US will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their lives. As per American Cancer Society, 2019, prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind only lung cancer.



Treatment options of prostate cancers include mainly hormonal therapies (also known as androgen-deprivation therapy or ADT), chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery. For localized or locally advanced prostate cancer has active surveillance, surgery, and radiation therapy is the 3 major treatment options.



AKEEGA (niraparib and abiraterone acetate) and a combination of XTANDI (enzalutamide) with TALZENNA (talazoparib) are recently approved (2023) to treat patients with mCRPC.



NUBEQA (darolutamide) in combination with docetaxel received approval in 2022 in the US and recently in 2023 in EU and Japan for adult patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).



Metastatic prostate cancer market is expected to witness a significant growth rate owing to rising prevalence of prostate cancer cases due to rapidly aging population and growing awareness among people, market penetration in metastatic prostate cancer due to label expansion, and entry of new emerging therapies.



Metastatic Prostate Cancer Epidemiology



The metastatic prostate cancer epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current metastatic prostate cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted metastatic prostate cancer epidemiology [segmented as total prevalent cases of prostate cancer, total diagnosed cases of prostate cancer, age-specific cases of prostate cancer, total diagnosed cases of prostate cancer by clinical stages, total metastatic cases of prostate cancer and total treated cases of metastatic CRPC and metastatic CSPC in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sr6942

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.