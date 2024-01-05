Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market size to grow by USD 19.45 billion between - 2022 to 2027 | Comprehensive Analysis of Market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges by Technavio

New York, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market report highlights the growth prospects, key factors driving the industry, and significant trends. Emphasizing market dynamics and regional influences across various continents, the report outlines the dominance of major players, challenges related to airline crises, and growth opportunities in different geographical areas. The report offers a qualitative overview of the market's landscape, strategies, and potential growth during the forecast period. Request Sample Report

What is the forecasted growth rate and size of the Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market from 2022 to 2027 according to Technavio's report?

The Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market is estimated to grow at a compelling CAGR of 9.48% between 2022 and 2027, with the market size expected to increase by USD 19.45 billion during the forecast period.

What factors are driving the growth of the commercial aircraft leasing market?

The exponential rise in the commercial aircraft leasing market is driven by the cost-effectiveness of aviation leasing over purchasing. This driver accentuates the prominence of operating and financial leases, offering adaptable lease terms, rates, and comprehensive fleet management solutions. The integration of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services fortifies this trend, particularly evident in regional, wide-body, and narrow-body aircraft leasing, amplifying the significance of smooth lease transitions within the market landscape.

What significant trends are shaping the commercial aircraft leasing market?

In the commercial aircraft leasing market, a prevalent trend is the ascendancy of major aircraft suppliers. This trend is evident through the influence wielded by prominent aircraft lessors, leasing companies, and manufacturers, shaping lease agreements and market competition. Key stakeholders, including airline operators, focus on adept risk management strategies in aircraft leasing, emphasizing residual value as a pivotal metric. This trend signifies a landscape dominated by established industry players, impacting market dynamics and strategies across the aviation leasing sector.

What challenges does the commercial aircraft leasing market face?

One of the significant challenges in the commercial aircraft leasing market is the asset recovery risks linked to airline bankruptcy. This is a substantial challenge to aviation finance, impacting the aviation industry and the management of aircraft portfolios. Addressing these risks involves navigating complex aviation regulations, especially in emerging markets in aircraft leasing. Additionally, leveraging technological advancements in aviation leasing becomes crucial to mitigate such challenges and align with evolving aircraft leasing market trends.

Which segments of commercial aircraft are expected to drive market growth?

The narrow-body aircraft segment is anticipated to contribute significantly to market growth, attributed to their efficiency in developing and advanced economies. Additionally, the wide-body aircraft segment, offering enhanced passenger comfort and cargo space, is projected to grow due to advancements in design and passenger amenities.

What is the regional outlook for the commercial aircraft leasing market?

The APAC region is forecasted to contribute approximately 43% to the market's growth by 2027. APAC's growth is driven by increasing air travel, adoption of energy-efficient aircraft, and high investments in the aviation industry, especially with the success of the Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) business model.

What are the primary segments analyzed in the commercial aircraft leasing market report?

The report covers segments such as product types (narrow-body, wide-body, regional aircraft), lease types (wet lease, dry lease), and regions (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, South America), providing detailed insights into each segment's growth, trends, and forecasts.

Who are the major players in the commercial aircraft leasing market?

Major companies include AerCap Holdings N.V., Air Lease Corp., Aircastle Ltd., ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Co., Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd., among others. These companies employ various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, geographical expansion, and product/service launches to enhance their market presence.

