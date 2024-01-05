Dental Consumables Market Set to Soar Past USD 45.96 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest's latest global research of the Dental Consumables market shows a growing emphasis on preventive dentistry, driven by increased awareness of oral health and hygiene. This has increased demand for preventive dental consumables such as fluoride treatments, dental sealants, and oral care products. Secondly, the market is experiencing a surge in demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures, including teeth whitening, veneers, and orthodontic treatments are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Dental consumables are disposable products that are used in dental procedures. They include many items, such as gloves, masks, bibs, cotton rolls, saliva ejectors, dental burs, and other single-use instruments.

Prominent Players in Dental Consumables Market

3M Company

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent

Ultradent Products

Henry Schein

Hu-Friedy Mfg Co.

Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.

ZimVie Inc.

Young Innovations Inc.

Kuraray Noritake Dental

Mitsui Chemicals

Geistlich Pharma AG

GC Corporation

Keystone Dental Inc.

BEGO GmbH & Co. KG

Septodont Holding

VOCO GmbH

COLTENE Group

SDI Limited

DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik

Brasseler USA

SHOFU INC.

Zhermack SpA

BISCO, Inc.

Dental Technologies Inc.

Dental Implants Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Dental Implants dominate the global online market as the increasing prevalence of tooth loss due to factors like aging, dental diseases, and accidents has driven the demand for dental implants as a reliable and long-lasting solution for tooth replacement.

Orthodontics is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, orthodontics is the leading segment due to the growing emphasis on dental aesthetics, with an increasing number of individuals seeking orthodontic treatments to achieve straighter and more aesthetically pleasing smiles. Social factors and the desire for improved self-esteem and confidence drive this trend.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

North America, particularly the United States and Canada, has a highly developed healthcare infrastructure with a well-established network of dental clinics, hospitals, and dental laboratories. This infrastructure provides a conducive environment for the adoption of dental consumables.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Dental Consumables market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Dental Consumables.

Key Developments in Dental Consumables Market

In January 2023, Kroger partnered with Instacart to offer same-day delivery to more customers.

In February 2023, Walmart Grocery partnered with DoorDash to offer delivery from more than 1,000 stores.

Key Questions Answered in Dental Consumables Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

