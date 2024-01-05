Europe - Vodka Market size to grow by USD 2.84 billion between 2023 – 2028 | Increasing demand for premium vodka to drive the market growth - Technavio

New York, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe - Vodka Market size is set to grow by USD 2.84 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.55% from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio.

What is the factor that drives the Europe - Vodka Market growth?

The European vodka market is witnessing substantial growth driven by the increasing consumer preference for premium variants. Distilleries capitalize on this trend, employing distillation techniques to ensure superior alcohol content while adhering to alcohol legislation. Trade shows and events serve as platforms to showcase innovations, catering to health-conscious consumers by incorporating wellness trends. Raw materials and flavoring agents are key elements enhancing vodka quality, affirming its position amidst evolving consumer preferences.

How is the Europe – Vodka Market segmented?

Distribution Channel Off-trade On-trade

Product Unflavored Flavored

Geography Europe



How is the Europe – Vodka Market segmented by Distribution Channel?

There will be substantial market share expansion in the off-trade segment during the forecast period. The off-trade distribution channel refers to retail sales of alcoholic beverages occurring outside traditional on-site establishments like pubs, restaurants, and clubs. The European vodka market encompasses a considerable off-trade segment comprising diverse channels.

Receive our market sample report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the vodka market in Europe, download the sample report now

Who are the major market players of Europe – Vodka Market?

The major companies in Europe – Vodka Market are Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Bacardi Ltd., BrewDog Plc, Brown Forman Corp., Diageo Plc, Ellustria Ltd., JSC Rosspirtprom, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Molson Coors Beverage Co., MOSCOW DISTILLERY CRISTALL, Novabev Group, Pernod Ricard SA, Roust, Stock Spirits Group, Stoli Group S.ar.l., Yaroslavl Distillery LLC, Abtshof Magdeburg GmbH, Alcohol Siberian Group Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., and Highland Liquor Co. Ltd.

What else do the Europe - Vodka Market report cover?

What is the nature of the Europe - Vodka Market?

The Europe - Vodka Market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing demand for premium vodka will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the negative consequences of consuming vodka will hamper the market growth.

Europe - Vodka Market 2024 – 2028: Market dynamics

What are the leading trends influencing the Europe - Vodka Market?

A notable trend in the European vodka market is the escalating embrace of craft vodka, rivaling established brands. Craft vodka's allure lies in its unique branding, appealing to consumers seeking distinct experiences amidst premium and economy brands. Cocktail culture further fuels this trend, influencing consumer preferences and price points. Import/export laws shape market dynamics, while cultural influences drive innovation, shaping the trajectory of the flourishing craft vodka segment in Europe.

What are the challenges faced by the Europe - Vodka Market?

In the Europe - Vodka Market, challenges arise from the adverse effects associated with vodka consumption, impacting market expansion. Fermentation and global distribution amplify concerns about negative health consequences. Varied consumer demographics, market trends, and advertising campaigns set hurdles, as regulatory bodies monitor alcohol's environmental impact. Encouraging sustainability initiatives becomes significant amidst retail outlets and online sales, navigating the balance between market demands and responsible consumption for a sustainable vodka market in Europe.

Download the sample report now for information on the Europe - Vodka Market challenges.

Europe - Vodka Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist Europe - Vodka Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Europe - Vodka Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Europe - Vodka Market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Europe - Vodka Market vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Europe - Vodka Market vendors

