Private Tutoring Market size to grow by USD 109.14 billion between 2023 – 2028 | The rising popularity of personalized learning to drive the market growth - Technavio

New York, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Private Tutoring Market size is expected to increase by USD 109.14 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.58% from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio.

What is the driving factor for the Private Tutoring Market growth?

The growth in the Private Tutoring Market is driven by the increased demand for personalized learning. This rise is primarily attributed to the emphasis on Customized Learning Plans, Academic Assessments, and Test Preparation. The widespread availability of Certified Tutors via Online Platforms offers Homework Assistance and Peer Tutoring. Group Sessions with Tutor Training, cater to varied learning needs, all at affordable pricing. Additionally, services like Career Counseling underscore the market's evolution towards holistic educational support.

How is the Private Tutoring Market segmented?

The market is segmented as follows:

Type Curriculum-based Learning Test Preparation

Method Online Blended Classroom-based

Geography APAC North America Europe South America Middle East And Africa



How is the Private Tutoring Market Segmented by Type?

There will be a notable market share expansion in the curriculum-based learning segment during the forecast period. This segment covers private tutoring services focused on standard academic subjects like STEM, arts, and foreign languages. The increasing significance of STEM courses in education has notably boosted the growth of this segment in a few years.

Get detailed insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions

Who are the major market players in the Private Tutoring Market?

Some of the major companies of the private tutoring market include C2 Educational System Inc., Chegg Inc., Club Z Inc., Coursera Inc., Daekyo Co. Ltd., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Etutorworld Corp., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Huntington Mark LLC, JEI Learning Centers LLC, Kesson Group Inc., Kumon North America Inc., Learn To Be, Mathnasium LLC, Pearson Plc, Preply Inc., Revolution Prep LLC, Sylvan Learning LLC, TPR Education LLC, and TutorMe LLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market companies must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the private tutoring market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

What else do the Private Tutoring Market report cover?

Market trends such as increasing emphasis on microlearning are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the availability of open-source materials may threaten the growth of the market.

Private Tutoring Market 2024 – 2028: Market Dynamics

What are the leading trends influencing the Private Tutoring Market?

The Private Tutoring Market experiences a notable trend influenced by the increasing adoption of mobile applications and connected devices. This paradigm shift emphasizes Virtual Classrooms and Interactive Tools, improving Subject Expertise, particularly in Language Training and STEM Education. Accompanied by Performance Tracking and Flexible Scheduling, it caters to diverse demographics, including International Students. This trend aims to enhance Student Engagement, promote Educational Equity, and boost Digital Literacy through innovative educational approaches.

What are the challenges faced by the Private Tutoring Market?

A significant challenge faced by the Private Tutoring Market is the widespread availability of open-source materials, affecting the demand for Learning Management Systems (LMS). This challenge impacts the extent of Parental Involvement and the perceived value of Educational Resources, particularly for students with Learning Disabilities. Additionally, it stands as a hurdle in Scholarship Preparation, impeding potential Market Growth and emphasizing the need for unique, tailored educational offerings to counterbalance these open-access resources.

Download the sample report now for more information on the Private Tutoring Market challenges.

Private Tutoring Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist private tutoring market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the private tutoring market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the private tutoring market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of private tutoring market vendors

Download now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of the private tutoring market

