Flash News: OKX Adjusts Components of Indices for ORDI/USD and ORDI/USDT Pairs

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 5, 2024.



OKX Adjusts Components of Indices for ORDI/USD and ORDI/USDT Pairs

OKX today announced that it has adjusted the components of several indices to enhance market liquidity and index stability. The adjustments took place between 3:00-4:00 UTC on January 5, 2024.

The component adjustment details are as follows:

Index Before After Exchange Pair Weight Exchange Pair Weight ORDI/USD Binance ORDI/USDT 25% Binance ORDI/USDT 25% Bitget ORDI/USDT 25% Bybit ORDI/USDT 25% Gate ORDI/USDT 25% Gate ORDI/USDT 25% OKX ORDI/USDT 25% OKX ORDI/USDT 25% ORDI/USDT Binance ORDI/USDT 25% Binance ORDI/USDT 25% Bitget ORDI/USDT 25% Bybit ORDI/USDT 25% Gate ORDI/USDT 25% Gate ORDI/USDT 25% OKX ORDI/USDT 25% OKX ORDI/USDT 25%

For further information on spot index prices and the calculation of index prices, please refer to OKX's spot index prices webpage.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

