Change negotiations regarding the adjustment of QPR Software Plc's strategy and the related change in organizational structure have ended

On December 14, 2023, QPR Software Plc announced its adjusted strategy and the planned change in its organizational structure to support it and submitted a negotiation proposal in accordance with the related Cooperation Act to start the change negotiations. The change negotiations have been completed on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

During the change negotiations, the Company planned to change its organizational structure to support its adjusted strategy. The goal of the planned changes is to support the more efficient organization of QPR Software's operations, to try to respond to changes in the operating environment, and to renew the organizational structure in order to achieve the Company's long-term growth and profitability goals.

Change negotiations were held separately in both QPR Software Plc and QPR Services Oy. As a result of the negotiations, the Company will terminate a maximum of four (4) positions at QPR Software Plc and a maximum of six (6) positions at QPR Services Oy.

According to preliminary estimates, the measures that may be implemented after the change negotiations of both companies could lead to temporary layoffs of the personnel for a maximum of 90 days and, in addition, the termination of a maximum of six (6) positions at QPR Software Plc and a maximum of nine (9) jobs at QPR Services Oy.









