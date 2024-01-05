Transaction in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc

Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 4th January 2024.

Number of Shares: 661,949 (six hundred and sixty-one thousand nine hundred and forty-nine) ICG Units, representing 0.39% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €4.50 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.        

Dublin
5th January 2024

