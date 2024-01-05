United States Psychedelic Mushroom Markets, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2022 and 2023-2028

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Psychedelic Mushroom Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Psychedelic Mushroom Market, valued at USD 1,809.27 million in 2022, is poised for impressive growth in the forecast period, projecting a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.30% through 2028.

Psychedelic mushrooms, particularly those containing psilocybin, have been gaining recognition for their potential therapeutic advantages. Ongoing research studies are exploring their efficacy in treating conditions such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD.

Notably, certain cities and states have taken measures to decriminalize or legalize the possession and use of psychedelic mushrooms. For instance, Denver, Colorado, as well as Oakland and Santa Cruz in California, have decriminalized the possession of psilocybin.







Rising Interest in Mental Health Treatment:

Shift in Perception: In recent years, there has been a significant shift in the perception and treatment of mental health issues in the United States. People are increasingly recognizing the limitations of conventional therapies and seeking alternative treatments.

In recent years, there has been a significant shift in the perception and treatment of mental health issues in the United States. People are increasingly recognizing the limitations of conventional therapies and seeking alternative treatments. Focus on Psychedelics: Many individuals and healthcare professionals are exploring the potential of psychedelic substances, particularly psilocybin found in psychedelic mushrooms, as an alternative treatment for mental health conditions.

Many individuals and healthcare professionals are exploring the potential of psychedelic substances, particularly psilocybin found in psychedelic mushrooms, as an alternative treatment for mental health conditions. Mental Health Crisis: The United States is facing a mental health crisis, with conditions like depression, anxiety, PTSD, and addiction reaching alarming levels. Traditional treatments often fall short, leading to a search for innovative solutions.

The United States is facing a mental health crisis, with conditions like depression, anxiety, PTSD, and addiction reaching alarming levels. Traditional treatments often fall short, leading to a search for innovative solutions. Scientific Research: Recent scientific research has shown promising results for psilocybin-assisted therapy, demonstrating profound and sustained improvements in mental health. These findings have sparked optimism among healthcare professionals and the general public.

Recent scientific research has shown promising results for psilocybin-assisted therapy, demonstrating profound and sustained improvements in mental health. These findings have sparked optimism among healthcare professionals and the general public. Holistic and Natural Approaches: There is a growing interest in holistic and natural approaches to mental health. Many individuals are seeking alternatives to pharmaceutical medications, making psychedelic mushrooms an attractive option due to their natural, non-addictive properties.

There is a growing interest in holistic and natural approaches to mental health. Many individuals are seeking alternatives to pharmaceutical medications, making psychedelic mushrooms an attractive option due to their natural, non-addictive properties. Decriminalization and Legalization: Some cities and states in the U.S. have taken steps to decriminalize or legalize the possession and use of psychedelic mushrooms. This more lenient legal environment encourages research and reduces the stigma associated with psychedelics.

Some cities and states in the U.S. have taken steps to decriminalize or legalize the possession and use of psychedelic mushrooms. This more lenient legal environment encourages research and reduces the stigma associated with psychedelics. Investment and Funding: The rising interest in psychedelics for mental health treatment has attracted significant investment from venture capitalists and pharmaceutical companies. This influx of funding is accelerating research efforts and the development of standardized treatments.

The rising interest in psychedelics for mental health treatment has attracted significant investment from venture capitalists and pharmaceutical companies. This influx of funding is accelerating research efforts and the development of standardized treatments. Personal Testimonials: As more individuals share their personal experiences with psychedelic-assisted therapy, the demand for such treatments is increasing. Stories of profound healing and transformation resonate with those seeking alternatives to traditional mental health therapies.

As more individuals share their personal experiences with psychedelic-assisted therapy, the demand for such treatments is increasing. Stories of profound healing and transformation resonate with those seeking alternatives to traditional mental health therapies. Integration into Mental Health Practice: Mental health professionals, including therapists, psychiatrists, and counselors, are increasingly open to integrating psychedelics into their practices. Training programs and organizations are emerging to provide education and support for therapists interested in offering psychedelic-assisted therapy.

Investor and Business Opportunities:

Investor Interest: Investors and entrepreneurs are showing a growing interest in the United States Psychedelic Mushroom Market, driven by the belief in the therapeutic and commercial potential of these substances.

Investors and entrepreneurs are showing a growing interest in the United States Psychedelic Mushroom Market, driven by the belief in the therapeutic and commercial potential of these substances. Research and Development: The influx of investment capital is supporting rigorous research and development efforts, allowing research institutions and biotech companies to conduct comprehensive clinical trials.

The influx of investment capital is supporting rigorous research and development efforts, allowing research institutions and biotech companies to conduct comprehensive clinical trials. Emerging Start-ups: A burgeoning ecosystem of psychedelic start-ups is developing a wide range of products and services, from psychedelic-assisted therapy clinics and wellness centers to technology platforms that enhance therapeutic experiences.

A burgeoning ecosystem of psychedelic start-ups is developing a wide range of products and services, from psychedelic-assisted therapy clinics and wellness centers to technology platforms that enhance therapeutic experiences. Diversity of Opportunities: Investors can choose from various opportunities within the market, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, wellness centers, technology solutions, or research institutions.

Investors can choose from various opportunities within the market, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, wellness centers, technology solutions, or research institutions. Economic Growth: The growth of the psychedelic mushroom market has the potential to stimulate economic growth in various regions of the United States. Businesses create job opportunities, boost local economies, and contribute to tax revenues.

The growth of the psychedelic mushroom market has the potential to stimulate economic growth in various regions of the United States. Businesses create job opportunities, boost local economies, and contribute to tax revenues. Partnerships with Healthcare Institutions: Investor involvement has facilitated partnerships between psychedelic companies and established healthcare institutions, accelerating the adoption of psychedelic therapies as accepted treatment options.

Research and Clinical Trials:

Scientific Exploration: The United States Psychedelic Mushroom Market is experiencing a renaissance driven by a growing body of scientific research and clinical trials exploring the therapeutic potential of psychedelic mushrooms, particularly psilocybin.

The United States Psychedelic Mushroom Market is experiencing a renaissance driven by a growing body of scientific research and clinical trials exploring the therapeutic potential of psychedelic mushrooms, particularly psilocybin. Validation of Therapeutic Claims: Research studies are expanding our understanding of these substances and validating their therapeutic claims, shifting the perception of psychedelic mushrooms from illicit drugs to legitimate medical treatments.

Research studies are expanding our understanding of these substances and validating their therapeutic claims, shifting the perception of psychedelic mushrooms from illicit drugs to legitimate medical treatments. Shift in Perception: The positive results from clinical trials have attracted significant investment from venture capitalists, pharmaceutical companies, and stakeholders, supporting further research, larger trials, and innovation.

The positive results from clinical trials have attracted significant investment from venture capitalists, pharmaceutical companies, and stakeholders, supporting further research, larger trials, and innovation. Global Collaboration: International collaboration on psychedelic research is growing, enhancing the credibility of research findings and fostering a holistic understanding of the potential of psychedelic mushrooms.

Cultural and Societal Factors:

Awareness of Mental Health: Growing awareness and destigmatization of mental health issues in society are driving interest in alternative and effective treatments, including psychedelic mushrooms.

Growing awareness and destigmatization of mental health issues in society are driving interest in alternative and effective treatments, including psychedelic mushrooms. Holistic Health Trends: Cultural trends emphasizing natural and holistic health approaches have created a receptive environment for the growth of the psychedelic mushroom market.

Cultural trends emphasizing natural and holistic health approaches have created a receptive environment for the growth of the psychedelic mushroom market. Spiritual and Personal Growth: Interest in spiritual and personal growth experiences has led individuals to explore the potential of psychedelic mushrooms for self-discovery and inner exploration.

Interest in spiritual and personal growth experiences has led individuals to explore the potential of psychedelic mushrooms for self-discovery and inner exploration. Drug Policy Reform: Changing attitudes toward drug policy reform, including the decriminalization and legalization of psychedelic mushrooms in some jurisdictions, have reduced the stigma associated with psychedelics.

Changing attitudes toward drug policy reform, including the decriminalization and legalization of psychedelic mushrooms in some jurisdictions, have reduced the stigma associated with psychedelics. Education and Harm Reduction: Public discourse, education campaigns, and harm reduction programs are dispelling myths and disseminating accurate information about the safety and benefits of psychedelic mushrooms.

Public discourse, education campaigns, and harm reduction programs are dispelling myths and disseminating accurate information about the safety and benefits of psychedelic mushrooms. Psychedelic Wellness Centers: The existence of wellness centers offering guided psychedelic experiences legitimizes the market and provides safe environments for individuals seeking therapeutic or transformative experiences.

Key Market Challenges:

Federal Legal Status: Psilocybin, the active compound in psychedelic mushrooms, is classified as a Schedule I controlled substance at the federal level, creating legal risks for individuals and businesses.

Psilocybin, the active compound in psychedelic mushrooms, is classified as a Schedule I controlled substance at the federal level, creating legal risks for individuals and businesses. Regulatory Uncertainty: Varying regulations at the state and local levels create ambiguity and legal challenges for businesses and individuals operating in the market.

Varying regulations at the state and local levels create ambiguity and legal challenges for businesses and individuals operating in the market. Safety Concerns: The use of psychedelic mushrooms carries inherent safety risks, including adverse psychological reactions and the potential for unsafe behavior.

The use of psychedelic mushrooms carries inherent safety risks, including adverse psychological reactions and the potential for unsafe behavior. Lack of Standardization: Standardized dosing and administration protocols for psilocybin-based therapies are still in development, raising concerns about consistency and misuse.

Key Market Trends:

Increased Scientific Exploration: Continued growth in scientific research into the therapeutic potential of psychedelic mushrooms, particularly psilocybin, is expected, expanding understanding and acceptance.

Continued growth in scientific research into the therapeutic potential of psychedelic mushrooms, particularly psilocybin, is expected, expanding understanding and acceptance. Expanding Legalization Efforts: Decriminalization and legalization efforts for psychedelic mushrooms are likely to gain momentum, creating more permissive legal frameworks.

Decriminalization and legalization efforts for psychedelic mushrooms are likely to gain momentum, creating more permissive legal frameworks. Mainstream Mental Health Integration: Integration of psychedelic-assisted therapy into mainstream mental health treatment is expected to increase as research validates their efficacy.

Integration of psychedelic-assisted therapy into mainstream mental health treatment is expected to increase as research validates their efficacy. Psychedelic Wellness Centers: The proliferation of wellness centers offering guided psychedelic experiences is expected to cater to the demand for safe and supportive environments.

Segmental Insights:

Product Insights: Psilocybe mushrooms lead the market with the highest revenue share due to their popularity and therapeutic potential.

Psilocybe mushrooms lead the market with the highest revenue share due to their popularity and therapeutic potential. Form Insights: Dried psychedelic mushrooms are currently the largest segment, while processed forms like gums and gellies are gaining popularity due to convenience and consistent dosing.

Dried psychedelic mushrooms are currently the largest segment, while processed forms like gums and gellies are gaining popularity due to convenience and consistent dosing. Regional Insights: The North-East region is expected to dominate the market due to cultural openness, urban infrastructure, and regulatory leniency.

Key Market Players

Shroomland

Galaxy Treats

Blissmushrooms

One Up Mushroom Bar

Psychedelic Mushy

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 72 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered United States

Report Scope



United States Psychedelic Mushroom Market, by Product Type:

Psilocybe

Gymnopilus

Panaeolus

United States Psychedelic Mushroom Market, by Form:

Fresh/Whole

Dried

Processed

United States Psychedelic Mushroom Market, by Application:

Depression Relief

Anxiety Relief

De-addiction

Recreational

Others

United States Psychedelic Mushroom Market, by Region:

North-East

Mid-West

West

South

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccquuv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment