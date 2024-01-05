RealManage Promotes Amber Orduño to SVP, Client Success

Plano, TX, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage, a leading community management company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Amber Orduño to the role of Senior Vice President, Client Success. In her new role, Amber will spearhead the client success initiative, leading a national team dedicated to providing unparalleled support to markets across the country.

Amber joined RealManage's GrandManors division in 2020, bringing with her an impressive 22 years of real estate experience, with a focus on association management for the past 16 years.

Amber's operational expertise, commitment to training, and meticulous attention to detail positioned her as a key leader within the organization. In 2021, she took the initiative to lead a new brand effort focused on improving the transition and onboarding process for new communities. Under her guidance, the national team of client success managers was established, playing a crucial role in overseeing transitions, hiring, and training for all new GrandManors accounts.

Expressing her gratitude for the opportunity, Amber stated, "I'm grateful and appreciative of this opportunity. Recognizing how busy our market leaders are in their day-to-day operations, our team is here to offer support, perhaps a different perspective, and ultimately aid in our client retention efforts."

Teresa Porier, EVP of RealManage’s Community Success Group, added, “We are so excited to welcome Amber Orduño to the Community Manager Success Group as the senior vice president of client succes. Working closely with Amber the past few years in GrandManors, I have witnessed firsthand her ingenuity to streamline processes and problem solve client matters, setting boards up for future success. With her vast industry knowledge and proven track record, I am confident she will take us to the next level.”

In her new role, Amber will continue to build on her successful track record, leading a dedicated national team to further enhance client success initiatives. Her wealth of experience, coupled with a proven commitment to excellence, makes her well-suited to drive the client success agenda for RealManage.

About RealManage

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation's HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.

GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect, is RealManage's proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

