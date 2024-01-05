Vitality and Balance Consumer Trend Analysis Report 2023: How Brands are Responding and the Implications for Brands and Retailers

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vitality and Balance - Consumer TrendSights Analysis, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report explores the growing consumer need to replenish energy levels and achieve a balanced lifestyle.



Increased attentiveness towards physical and mental wellbeing along with stressful daily lives is driving interest in holistic wellness supplements. This report explores the factors influencing this phenomenon, how brands are responding, and the implications for both brands and retailers.



Consumers are strongly influenced by product ingredients and claims on packaging in their pursuit of Vitality & Balance

Hybrid working models continue to elicit some concerns among consumers who want to achieve a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

Manufacturers are aligning with the Vitality & Balance trend by launching products across the FMCG space with rejuvenating, relaxing, and immunity-enhancing properties.

Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.



TrendSights: Vitality & Balance

Trend Overview

