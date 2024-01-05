Cold and Flu Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030, Featuring Profiles of Neurobiologix, Nordic Naturals, Nature's Way Products & The Vitamin Shoppe

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold And Flu Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Herbal Extracts, Natural Molecules), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Online), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cold and flu supplements market size is expected to reach USD 36.61 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2030.The increasing awareness about health and well-being has encouraged consumers to take a proactive approach toward managing their health, including preventing and treating cold and flu symptoms. People are no longer satisfied with simply treating the symptoms; instead, they are taking a more preventive approach by boosting their immune system to reduce the risk of developing flu & cold. Consumers now recognize the crucial role of a strong immune system in combating illnesses like colds and flu.







They are actively seeking ways to enhance their immune function and are turning to supplements that claim to provide immune support. These supplements often contain various vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and herbal ingredients believed to boost immune function and promote overall wellness. Natural molecule-based supplements are often perceived as safer than pharmaceutical drugs, as they are derived from natural sources and are generally considered to have a lower risk of adverse effects. This perception of safety resonates with consumers who prefer a gentler and more natural approach to managing cold & flu symptoms. Furthermore, natural molecule-based supplements are increasingly available in various distribution channels, including pharmacies, hypermarkets & supermarkets, health food stores, online platforms, and specialty retailers.



Their visibility and accessibility are expected to drive their demand and consumption during the forecast period. Collaborations aimed at the distribution of nutritional and mineral supplements are likely to support market growth. For instance, in October 2022, Animine, a France-based company known for its production and distribution of precision minerals, partnered with Grupo ISA for the exclusive distribution of its products and solutions in Mexico. This collaboration is expected to strengthen Grupo ISA's portfolio of nutritional solutions and enable the company to offer a wider range of innovative products to the North American market.



Cold And Flu Supplements Market Report Highlights

The vitamins & minerals segment accounted for the largest share of 40.1% in 2022. These essential nutrients play a vital role in supporting immune function and overall well-being. Thus, they are commonly incorporated into cold and flu supplements to enhance immunity and aid in recovery

The pharmacies & drug stores segment accounted for the largest share of 48.5% in 2022. The primary reason behind the increased sales through this distribution channel is the presence of knowledgeable pharmacists who can offer expert guidance and advice to consumers seeking cold & flu supplements. This expertise instills consumer trust and contributes to higher sales figures

North America accounted for the largest share of over 36.4% of the global market in 2022. This can be attributed to the rising health consciousness among consumers in the region leading to a heightened interest in maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle

The region's focus on wellness and preventive healthcare also drives the demand for cold & flu supplements

