Global Antibody Therapeutic Market Research Report 2024-2033 Featuring Key Players - AbbVie, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson Services, Eli Lilly and Co, and Hoffmann-La Roche

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antibody Therapeutic Market: Focus on Format, Disease Area, Route of Administration, End Users, Region, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antibody therapeutic market occupies a pivotal role within the biopharmaceutical and life sciences sectors, dedicated to the manufacturing, advancement, and commercialization of antibodies with diverse applications in medical and research domains. These antibodies, or immunoglobulins, are essential proteins generated by the immune system, crucial for identifying and neutralizing harmful pathogens, toxins, and foreign substances. Within the market context, antibodies are produced, modified, and applied for a spectrum of purposes, encompassing diagnostics, therapeutics, and research endeavors, spanning disease detection and treatment to laboratory experiments and pharmaceutical development.



The expansion of the global antibody therapeutic markets was propelled by several influential factors. Primarily, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the escalating demand for targeted therapies have intensified the quest for innovative treatment modalities.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the growth opportunities for new entrants in the global antibody therapeutic sector?

Who are the primary players operating within the global antibody therapeutics market?

What key strategies are likely to be embraced by participants aiming to expand their share in the global antibody therapeutic industry?

How is the competitive landscape shaping up in the global antibody therapeutics market?

What emerging trends might impact the growth of the global antibody therapeutics market?

Which product type segment is anticipated to demonstrate a substantial CAGR in the future?

Which application segment is poised to capture a significant share in the global antibody therapeutic industry?

Which region presents lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the global antibody therapeutics market?

Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

AbbVie, Inc

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Abcam Plc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Cell Signaling Technology

Key Highlights of the Report

Market Overview:

Analysis of the current market size and growth potential.

Identification of key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Regional analysis to understand market dynamics across different geographies.

Segmentation and Market Share:

Detailed segmentation based on format, route of administration, disease area, and end-user.

Insights into the market share of major players and emerging trends.

Competitive Landscape:

Profiling of major players in the antibody therapeutic market.

Analysis of competitive strategies, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forecast and Outlook:

Projection of market trends and growth prospects for the next ten years.

Insights into potential disruptions and factors influencing market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Company)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events - COVID-19

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.3 Market Opportunities



2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Antibody Therapeutic Market (By Disease Area)

2.3.1 Autoimmune and Inflammatory Disease

2.3.2 Oncology

2.3.3 Haematology

2.3.4 Infectious Disease

2.3.5 Osteology

2.3.6 Immunology

2.3.7 Neurology

2.3.8 Others Disease Area

2.4 Global Antibody Therapeutic Market (By Route of Administration)

2.4.1 Intravenous

2.4.2 Subcutaneous

2.4.3 Others Route of Administration

2.5 Global Antibody Therapeutic Market (By End-User)

2.5.1 Hospitals

2.5.2 Long term Care Facilities

2.5.3 Others End-User



3 Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Antibody Therapeutic Market

3.3.1 Market Overview

3.3.1.1 Analyst View

3.4 Global Antibody Therapeutic Market (By Format)

3.4.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

3.4.2 Polyclonal Antibodies

3.4.3 Antibody Fragments

3.4.4 Bispecific Antibodies

3.4.5 Others Novel Antibody Therapies



4 Regions

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 North America

4.3.1 Regional Overview

4.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.3.4 Application

4.3.5 Product

4.3.6 U.S.

4.3.7 U.S. Antibody Therapeutic Market by Application

4.3.8 Canada

4.3.9 Canada Antibody Therapeutic Market by Application

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Regional Overview

4.4.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.4.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.4.4 Application

4.4.5 Product

4.4.6 Germany

4.4.7 Germany Antibody Therapeutic Market by Application

4.4.8 U.K.

4.4.9 U.K. Antibody Therapeutic Market by Application

4.4.10 France

4.4.11 France Antibody Therapeutic Market by Application

4.4.12 Rest of Europe

4.4.13 Rest of Europe Antibody Therapeutic Market by Application

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.5.1 Regional Overview

4.5.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.5.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.5.4 Application

4.5.5 Product

4.5.6 China

4.5.7 China Antibody Therapeutic Market by Application

4.5.8 Japan

4.5.9 Japan Antibody Therapeutic Market by Application

4.5.10 India

4.5.11 India Antibody Therapeutic Market by Application

4.5.12 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

4.5.13 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific Antibody Therapeutic Market by Application

4.6 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

4.6.1 Regional Overview

4.6.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.6.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.6.4 Application

4.6.5 Product

4.6.6 Latin America

4.6.7 Latin America Antibody Therapeutic Market by Application

4.6.8 The Middle East and Africa

4.6.9 The Middle East and Africa Antibody Therapeutic Market by Application



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Top Competitors

5.2.4 Target Customers

5.2.5 Key Personnel

5.2.6 Analyst View

5.2.7 Market Share

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x27vhe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.