Marine Insurance Market Worth USD 36.8 billion, Growing At 3.3% CAGR by 2031 - Report By Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global marine insurance market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for marine insurance is estimated to reach US$ 36.8 billion by the end of 2031.

Heightened occurrences of supply chain disruptions, as seen in recent global events, prompt a reevaluation of risk management strategies. Insurers now focus on policies covering delays, interruptions, and losses due to unforeseen events, ensuring comprehensive protection for stakeholders.

Marine Insurance Market: Competitive Landscape

The marine insurance market presents a competitive landscape driven by established insurers such as AIG, Chubb, and Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty. These industry giants offer comprehensive marine insurance solutions catering to cargo, hull, and liability needs.

Emerging players like MS Amlin and Tokio Marine focus on niche segments, fostering innovation and specialized coverage. Regional insurers in Asia-Pacific and Europe contribute localized expertise, meeting diverse maritime industry demands.

Intense competition encourages technological advancements, risk assessment innovations, and flexible policies, shaping a dynamic market where reliability, global reach, and tailored coverage define the competitive edge in the marine insurance sector. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Increasing digitalization in maritime operations elevates cyber threats. Insurers adapt by providing coverage against cyber risks, including data breaches, ransomware attacks, and operational disruptions, acknowledging the evolving technological landscape's vulnerabilities.

Shifting geopolitical landscapes and legal uncertainties demand adaptable insurance policies. Insurers design policies considering geopolitical risks, trade disputes, and regulatory changes, offering robust coverage against emerging legal and political challenges in the maritime sector.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Open marine insurance emerges as the leading policy type segment in the marine insurance market, offering versatile coverage for various marine risks.

The large market premium type segment leads the marine insurance market, encompassing substantial coverage for significant maritime risks and operations.

Ocean cargo segment, particularly importers/exporters of general merchandise, emerges as a leading risk type in the marine insurance market.

Marine Insurance Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Expansion in international trade amplifies the need for marine insurance coverage, safeguarding shipments and vessels.

Adoption of innovative risk assessment tools and digital platforms enhances underwriting efficiency.

Addressing emerging risks like cyber threats and environmental liabilities reshapes insurance offerings in the maritime sector.

Compliance with evolving maritime regulations prompts insurers to adapt policies and coverage to meet updated standards.

Rising emphasis on sustainable practices and environmental considerations influences marine insurance strategies, driving eco-friendly coverage and risk management solutions.

Global Marine Insurance Market: Regional Profile

North America displays a robust demand for marine insurance, driven by its extensive maritime activities. Major insurers like AIG and Chubb dominate this region, providing comprehensive coverage for cargo, vessels, and liability. The market focuses on innovation, catering to evolving risks in commercial shipping and offshore industries.

In Europe, particularly in maritime hubs like London, the market thrives with a concentration of prominent insurers such as Lloyd's of London and Allianz. These insurers emphasize specialized coverage for complex risks in shipping, logistics, and marine liabilities, reflecting a heritage of maritime expertise.

Asia, buoyed by expanding trade and maritime developments, sees a surge in marine insurance demand. Local insurers and global players like MS Amlin and Tokio Marine offer tailored solutions, leveraging expertise in vessel and cargo coverage, aligning with the region's growing shipping activities and infrastructure expansions.

Product Portfolio

Allianz SE stands as a global leader in insurance and asset management, offering a comprehensive portfolio encompassing life, health, property, and casualty insurance. Renowned for financial expertise and client-centric solutions, Allianz SE delivers reliability, innovation, and stability in safeguarding individuals and businesses worldwide.

Axa S.A. excels as a prominent multinational insurance firm, specializing in property, casualty, life, and health insurance solutions. Recognized for innovation and customer-centricity, Axa S.A. provides tailored coverage, financial protection, and investment products, ensuring peace of mind for individuals and businesses across diverse markets.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. serves as a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm, offering specialized solutions for commercial, personal, and employee benefits. With a focus on personalized service and industry expertise, they deliver comprehensive risk management strategies, ensuring optimal protection and value for clients worldwide.

Marine Insurance Market: Key Segments

By Risk Type

Ocean Cargo

Importers/Exporters of General Merchandise

Project Cargo with Delay in Startup Risk

Manufacturers of General Merchandise

Auto Manufacturers/Distributors with Substantial Risk Retention by Assured

Retail Stock Throughput Accounts with Limited Static Risk and Substantial CAT & Fire Deductible

Heavy Equipment Manufacturers/Distributors

High Tech

Wearing Apparel

Coffee & Cocoa

Sugar in Bags and Bulk

Freight Forwarders

Specie

Fine Arts

Marine Liability Shipyards/Ship Repair Marine Terminal Operators (Dry & Liquid) Port Authorities Stevedores Fleeting/Wharf Operations Marine Contractors Marine Product Manufacturers Charterers Liabilities (Commercial Only) Excess Protection & Indemnity Marinas US L&H: Longshore and Harbor Workers Compensation

Hull & Machinery Insurance Tugs and Barges Offshore Support/Platform Support Miscellaneous Workboat Fleets Research Vessels Hull Builders Risk Yachts



By Policy/Plan Type

Multinational

Open Marine Insurance

Floating

Voyage

Port Risk

Others (Blanket Policy, Fleet Policy, etc.)

By Premium Type

Large Market

Middle Market

Small Market

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Africa

Latin America & Caribbean

