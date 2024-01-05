Respiratory Inhalers Global Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $62.7 Billion by 2030 - Nebulizer Innovations Drive Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Inhalers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Respiratory Inhalers Market to Reach $62.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Respiratory Inhalers estimated at US$39.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Manual, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$54.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Digital segment is estimated at 13% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Respiratory Inhalers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 620 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $39.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $62.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

Inhalation Technology for Tackling COVID-19s

Iconovo Joins Hands with ISR to Develop Inhaled Vaccine for COVID-19

Ongoing Studies Explore Use of Inhalers-based Therapies to Treat COVID-19

Inhalers Lead to Marked Reduction in Onset of Severe Symptoms for Early COVID-19 Patients

Researchers Bet on Corticosteroid Inhalers to Treat COVID-19 Patients

Use of Inhalers amid COVID-19 Medical Crisis Outweigh Risks for Asthma Patients

COVID-19 Pandemic Pushes Patient Compliance Linked with Inhaler-based Drug Regime

Stockpiling Under COVID-19 Shadow Exacerbates Steroid Inhaler Supply Concerns

Concerns over COVID-19 Virus Transmission through Nebulizers Paves Way for Broader Acceptance of Respiratory Inhalers

Respiratory Inhalers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Respiratory Inhalers: A Prelude

Types of Respiratory Inhalers

Metered-dose inhaler

Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)

Soft Mist Inhalers (SMI)

Nebulizers

Pulmonary Drug Delivery using Inhalers Hold Critical Significance to Provide Respite to Patients

High Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Drive Growth

Prevalence Percentage of COPD, Asthma, and Allergic Rhinitis for Select Countries: 2016

EXHIBIT 2:Chronic Disease Management in Developed Countries (2019): Percentage Distribution of Patient Population by Chronic Disease Type in the US, Germany, and UK

Sustained Emphasis on Bringing Novel Pulmonary Disease Treatments Augurs Well for Market Growth

Dry Powder Inhalers Set to Drive Gains

Digital Dose Inhalers Accelerate Growth Pace

Global Cost of Respiratory Therapy by Disease (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Therapy Costs for Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, and Others

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Incidence of Asthma Drives Growth Prospects

Role of Respiratory Inhalers in Asthma

Asthma Rescue Inhalers Medications

Asthma Long-Term Medications

Select Asthma Stats

Asthma Prevalence in the US by Age: 2019

Asthma Prevalence in the US by Gender: 2019

Asthma Prevalence in the US by Race/Ethnicity: 2019

Rising Prevalence of Asthma in Children Supports Growth

Mounting Incidence of COPD Drives Use of Inhalers

COPD Stats

Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by the Condition

Reported COPD Cases in the US in Million : 2014-2018

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome: An Emerging Space for Inhalers

ARDS Fact Sheet

Rising Incidence of Cystic Fibrosis Offers Market Potential

Global Frequency of Genetic Mutations Carrying Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis Fact Sheet

Combination Therapies Gain Interest as Effective Treatment for Considered Influence Respiratory Inhaler Demand

Nebulizer Innovations Drive Opportunities

Global Nebulizer Devices Market by Type: 2020

Manufacturers Venture into Nebulizers Designed to Fight COVID-19

New Hot Melt Extrusion Method to Enhance Inhaler Technology

Advances in Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Drive Adoption

Select Innovations & Advancements

Smart Inhalers Gain Traction

Artificial Intelligence to Add Sophistication to Inhaler Technology

3D Printing Seeks Role in Inhaler Manufacturing

Rise in Air Pollution Levels and Consequent Increase in Respiratory Diseases Trigger the Demand for Inhalers

Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health Condition (In %) for 2020E

Air Pollution Levels Worldwide: Average PM2.5 Concentration (in g/m) in Select Countries for 2019

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons): 2010-2019

Countries with Highest Carbon Emissions Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Carbon Emissions by Country (in %) for 2020E

Inhalers and Pollution: The Irony

Ballooning Geriatric Population to Spur Demand

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

TABLE 5: Global Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: 2010-2015; 2020-2025; and 2045-2050

Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 131 Featured)

AstraZeneca PLC

A&D Company, Limited

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

AptarGroup, Inc.

Aerogen

Avisa Diagnostics

APEX Medical Corporation

Atom Medical Corporation

Besco Medical Limited

Air Liquide Healthcare

Alfamedic s.r.o.

AME WORLDWIDE

B.Well Swiss AG

Babybelle Asia Ltd.

AireHealth, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r90r73

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment