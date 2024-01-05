Respiratory Inhalers Global Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $62.7 Billion by 2030 - Nebulizer Innovations Drive Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Inhalers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Respiratory Inhalers Market to Reach $62.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Respiratory Inhalers estimated at US$39.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Manual, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$54.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Digital segment is estimated at 13% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Respiratory Inhalers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|620
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$39.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$62.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
- Inhalation Technology for Tackling COVID-19s
- Iconovo Joins Hands with ISR to Develop Inhaled Vaccine for COVID-19
- Ongoing Studies Explore Use of Inhalers-based Therapies to Treat COVID-19
- Inhalers Lead to Marked Reduction in Onset of Severe Symptoms for Early COVID-19 Patients
- Researchers Bet on Corticosteroid Inhalers to Treat COVID-19 Patients
- Use of Inhalers amid COVID-19 Medical Crisis Outweigh Risks for Asthma Patients
- COVID-19 Pandemic Pushes Patient Compliance Linked with Inhaler-based Drug Regime
- Stockpiling Under COVID-19 Shadow Exacerbates Steroid Inhaler Supply Concerns
- Concerns over COVID-19 Virus Transmission through Nebulizers Paves Way for Broader Acceptance of Respiratory Inhalers
- Respiratory Inhalers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Respiratory Inhalers: A Prelude
- Types of Respiratory Inhalers
- Metered-dose inhaler
- Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)
- Soft Mist Inhalers (SMI)
- Nebulizers
- Pulmonary Drug Delivery using Inhalers Hold Critical Significance to Provide Respite to Patients
- High Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Drive Growth
- Prevalence Percentage of COPD, Asthma, and Allergic Rhinitis for Select Countries: 2016
- EXHIBIT 2:Chronic Disease Management in Developed Countries (2019): Percentage Distribution of Patient Population by Chronic Disease Type in the US, Germany, and UK
- Sustained Emphasis on Bringing Novel Pulmonary Disease Treatments Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Dry Powder Inhalers Set to Drive Gains
- Digital Dose Inhalers Accelerate Growth Pace
- Global Cost of Respiratory Therapy by Disease (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Therapy Costs for Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, and Others
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Incidence of Asthma Drives Growth Prospects
- Role of Respiratory Inhalers in Asthma
- Asthma Rescue Inhalers Medications
- Asthma Long-Term Medications
- Select Asthma Stats
- Asthma Prevalence in the US by Age: 2019
- Asthma Prevalence in the US by Gender: 2019
- Asthma Prevalence in the US by Race/Ethnicity: 2019
- Rising Prevalence of Asthma in Children Supports Growth
- Mounting Incidence of COPD Drives Use of Inhalers
- COPD Stats
- Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by the Condition
- Reported COPD Cases in the US in Million : 2014-2018
- Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome: An Emerging Space for Inhalers
- ARDS Fact Sheet
- Rising Incidence of Cystic Fibrosis Offers Market Potential
- Global Frequency of Genetic Mutations Carrying Cystic Fibrosis
- Cystic Fibrosis Fact Sheet
- Combination Therapies Gain Interest as Effective Treatment for Considered Influence Respiratory Inhaler Demand
- Nebulizer Innovations Drive Opportunities
- Global Nebulizer Devices Market by Type: 2020
- Manufacturers Venture into Nebulizers Designed to Fight COVID-19
- New Hot Melt Extrusion Method to Enhance Inhaler Technology
- Advances in Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Drive Adoption
- Select Innovations & Advancements
- Smart Inhalers Gain Traction
- Artificial Intelligence to Add Sophistication to Inhaler Technology
- 3D Printing Seeks Role in Inhaler Manufacturing
- Rise in Air Pollution Levels and Consequent Increase in Respiratory Diseases Trigger the Demand for Inhalers
- Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health Condition (In %) for 2020E
- Air Pollution Levels Worldwide: Average PM2.5 Concentration (in g/m) in Select Countries for 2019
- Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons): 2010-2019
- Countries with Highest Carbon Emissions Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Carbon Emissions by Country (in %) for 2020E
- Inhalers and Pollution: The Irony
- Ballooning Geriatric Population to Spur Demand
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- TABLE 5: Global Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: 2010-2015; 2020-2025; and 2045-2050
- Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r90r73
