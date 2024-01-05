Global Precision Surgery Technological Advances and Market Growth Opportunities Report 2023 Featuring Asensus Surgical, Augmedics, and CMR Surgical

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Surgery: Technological Advances and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study highlights the advanced surgery visualization technologies, robotic instrumentation, and haptic feedback mechanisms used in precision surgery. With a global market scope, the report examines the factors that drive or limit market growth.

Advanced visualization and robotic tools during the pre-operative and intraoperative phases of a procedure allow surgeons to identify and localize targets so that they can navigate and perform complex surgeries with precision, minimizing invasiveness, improving recovery times, and lowering the risk of post-procedure complications.

Questions this study answers:

What strategic imperatives affect this industry?

What are the different visualization technologies and their utility?

Which types of haptic feedback mechanisms are offered?

What are the different robotic surgical instruments?

What technologies have leading industry participants deployed, and what are their technology readiness levels?

What are the trends for funding and patent evaluations in this space?

What growth opportunities exist in the field of precision surgery?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Precision Surgery Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Limitations of Traditional Surgical Methods

The Importance of Precision Surgery

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Technology Analysis: Advanced Surgery Visualization

Advanced Surgery Visualization: Overview

Advanced Surgery Visualization: Advantages, Challenges, and Recommendations

Advanced Surgery Visualization: Examples

Technology Analysis: Robotic Instrumentation

Robotic Instrumentation: Overview

Robotic Instrumentation: Advantages, Challenges, and Recommendations

Robotic Instrumentation: Examples

Technology Analysis: Sensor-Enabled Haptic Feedback

Sensor-Enabled Haptic Feedback: Overview

Sensor-Enabled Haptic Feedback: Advantages, Challenges, and Recommendations

Sensor-Enabled Haptic Feedback: Examples

4. Case Studies

Case Study 1: Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Case Study 2: CMR Surgical Ltd.

Case Study 3: Augmedics, Inc.

5. Assessment of Industry Trends

Precision Surgery: Partnerships Analysis

Government and Private Funding for Precision Surgery

Activities of Major Players Developing Precision Surgery Systems

Patent Analysis for Precision Surgery

Precision Surgery: Key Patents

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Strategic Partnerships with Specialized Sensor Technology Companies

Growth Opportunity 2: Use of an AI-Based Surgical Video Capture Feature

Growth Opportunity 3: Deployment of Training Programs

7. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Augmedics, Inc.

CMR Surgical Ltd.

