3D Cell Culture Market projected to reach USD 4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " 3D Cell Culture Market , By Product (Scaffold-free {Hanging Drop Microplates, Spheroid Microplates with ULA coating and Magnetic Levitation} and Scaffold-based {Hydrogels, Polymeric Scaffolds, Micropatterned Surface Microplates and Nanofiber Based Scaffolds}), By Application (Drug Discovery, Tissue Regeneration & Regenerative Methods, Cancer Research, Stem Cell Technology and Others), By End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries, Hospital Laboratories, Academic Research and Institutes and Contract Research Organizations) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global 3D Cell Culture Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 1.6 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 4.7 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 14.4% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW 3D Biotek LLC Advanced Biomatrix Inc. Sample of Companies Covered Avantor, Inc. BiomimX SRL CN Bio Innovations Ltd

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on 3D Cell Culture Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

3D cell culture creates an environment where cells can grow and interact with surrounding extracellular frameworks in three dimensions, in contrast to the conventional 2D cell cultures where cells grow in a flat monolayer on a plate. It can be cultivated within supporting scaffolds like hydrogels and inert matrices, enabling growth in all directions. Utilizing scaffold-free methods, such as low-adhesion plates, micropatterned surfaces, and hanging drops, allows cells to self-assemble into clusters or spheroids. Implementation within microchip chambers facilitates the flow of liquid to transport and distribute nutrients or chemicals throughout the cells.

This approach more accurately mirrors the actual microenvironment in which cells reside in tissues compared to 2D cell culture. The market's growth is attributed to increasing efforts to develop alternatives to animal-based testing and the availability of funding programs for research. Additionally, ongoing research and development activities by biopharmaceutical companies for drug development and discovery, along with a focus on adopting 3D cell cultures in cancer research, are anticipated to drive market growth. While animal models are commonly used in cellular-based studies to understand various diseases, they come with drawbacks such as a lack of response accuracy and variations in responses among different species. To address these issues, various government organizations are actively promoting alternative methods for drug development.

Major Vendors in the Global 3D Cell Culture Market:

Advanced Biomatrix Inc.

Avantor, Inc.

BiomimX SRL

CN Bio Innovations Ltd

Corning Incorporated

InSphero AG

Lena Biosciences

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

MIMETAS BV

PromoCell GmbH

REPROCELL Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Increasing focus on precision medicine

The anticipated growth of the 3D cell culture market is expected to be bolstered by the increasing emphasis on precision medicine within the projected timeframe. The use of 3D cultures, particularly organoid cultures, introduces opportunities for developing personalized therapies customized for each patient. For example, in addressing the variations in cancer cells resulting from mutations among different individuals, the capability to cultivate small tumor explants from individual patients and assess their response to treatment has been employed in numerous studies, leading to the identification of novel drugs. In the field of respiratory medicine, researchers cultivated organoids from two cystic fibrosis patients to assess their responsiveness to the drug ivacaftor. Encouragingly, the organoid cultures accurately predicted the subsequent positive responses observed in the patients. Similar findings have been noted in cancer research, where patient-derived pancreatic cancer tumoroids demonstrated a correlation in drug sensitivity with the original tumors. Given that organoid cultures can be derived from adult tissues, this approach holds significant promise for tailoring treatment approaches on an individual basis for various diseases. Consequently, this is poised to contribute to the growth of the 3D cell culture market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising demand for organ transplantation and tissue engineering

Shift towards personalized medicine

Increased R&D funding

Opportunities:

Development of organ-on-a-chip platforms

Focus on automation and standardization

Growing demand in emerging economies

Increasing collaborations & partnerships among key players

The expected rise in collaborations and partnerships among diverse organizations for the progression of 3D cell cultures is poised to generate growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. A notable example is the June 2020 collaboration between Lonza and the Swedish company CELLINK, aimed at providing a comprehensive solution for 3-dimensional (3D) bioprinting. The objective of this partnership is to enhance and streamline complete 3D cell culture workflows, ultimately optimizing and expanding access to advanced 3D cell culture technologies.

Another significant collaboration occurred in April 2022 when Manchester BIOGEL and Cell Guidance Systems Ltd. partnered to introduce PODS-PeptiGels. This innovative kit combines the benefits of two established cell culture technologies—synthetic peptide hydrogels known as PeptiGels and a collection of constant-release growth factors called PODS. The collaboration's purpose is to present a reliable and flexible platform for 3D cell culture by leveraging the unique features of both technologies. The resulting PODS-PeptiGels kit offers researchers a reproducible and highly adaptable environment for conducting their 3D cell culture experiments. Consequently, this collaborative effort is expected to expedite the market's growth in the years ahead.

The Market for 3D Cell Culture is Dominated by North America.

In 2022, North America, led by the United States, holds a dominant position in the overall 3D cell culture market. The United States, with its focused research and development initiatives, has been a significant contributor to the market's growth. Considerable investments in 3D cell culture research have led to notable technological advancements in the country, reflected in the high number of American applicants featuring prominently among major patent applicants in the domain. These American applicants often develop their technologies not only within the United States but also extend their research efforts into Asia. The bioengineering sector in the United States has witnessed substantial investments in recent years, with a notable portion dedicated to 3D cell culture research. According to the National Institute of Health, the total investment in various bioengineering technologies in 2020 amounted to USD 5,646, marking an increase from USD 5,091 in 2019. These investments have significantly contributed to the growth of the 3D cell culture market in the United States.

Furthermore, the increasing need to replicate intricate elements of human physiology, pathology, and medication reactions in vitro is driving the demand for 3D cell cultures. The region is expected to see a surge in demand for 3D cell cultures, particularly with the growing need for organ transplantation. According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, there was a notable increase in transplant procedures in Canada in 2021, with a total of 3,014 procedures performed, marking a 42% increase since 2010. Considering these factors, the market in the North American region is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

The Infant Formula Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, hospital laboratories, academic research and institutes, and contract research organizations. In 2022, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries segment dominated with a substantial revenue share. The prevalence of 3D cell culture in this sector is attributed to its capacity to offer several notable advantages, presenting a more authentic representation of cell interactions, division, and morphology that closely mirrors the natural cellular environment. Consequently, gene expression and morphology in 3D cell culture systems more accurately mirror those found in the human body. A key advantage lies in the creation of environmental niches and microenvironments where cells encounter diverse levels of oxygen, nutrients, metabolites, and signaling molecules. This contrasts with 2D cell culture, where cells have uniform and unrestricted access to these factors. These distinctive features contribute to the growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries segment throughout the forecast period.

