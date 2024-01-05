Global Obesity Drugs and Delivery Platforms Market Research Report 2023: GLP-1-based Drugs, Along With Injector and Nanomaterial Delivery Platforms, Drive Transformational Industry Growth

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Obesity Drugs and Delivery Platforms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this study, the emerging and recently approved obesity treatment pipelines and associated advances in drug delivery technologies are analyzed. The study also provides insights into funding, the collaborative landscape of obesity treatments and delivery platforms, the clinical trial landscape for obesity management, and the mechanism of action of promising anti-obesity drug candidates.
The increasing disposable incomes in developing countries have contributed to a sedentary lifestyle worldwide. The advent of food delivery apps has also increased accessibility to various culinary delights. These factors have contributed mainly to obesity and other lifestyle diseases.
People with a body mass index (BMI) of more than or equal to 30 (or 27kg/m2) are classified as obese and may or may not have co-morbidities. Obesity is also known to increase the risk of several diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, cancer mortality, overall mortality, and cardiovascular disorders. It also worsens the prognosis of several diseases and other related co-morbidities.
An active lifestyle with healthy eating practices is crucial for maintaining optimal BMI. Dietary supplementation with fibers, vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and other nutrients can also help manage weight. In addition, healthcare professionals are exploring behavioral interventions for obesity management. Bariatric surgery is the gold standard for obesity treatment. However, recent therapeutic advancement has enabled the launch of oral and injectable drugs for weight loss. GLP-1-based obesity treatments are fast emerging as potent treatment options for obesity and have a favorable safety profile.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: GLP-1-based Multi-agonists
- Growth Opportunity 2: Individualized Treatment Strategy
- Growth Opportunity 3: The Use of Needle-free Drug Delivery Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Obesity Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Overview of Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs)
- Scope
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Obesity Drugs: Pipeline Analysis
- Overview of Approved Obesity Drugs
- Game Changers for Obesity Management
- Addressing the Challenges of Blockbuster Obesity Drugs
- Overview of the Obesity Clinical Trial Landscape
- Pipeline Analysis of Obesity Drugs
- Regulatory Landscape Overview for Anti-Obesity Drugs: The United States and Europe
- Major Emerging GLP-based Dual Receptor Agonists
- Major Emerging GLP-based Obesity Drugs in Phase 2 and 3 Clinical Trials
- Snapshot of Emerging Non-GLP Obesity Drugs
Drug Delivery Innovations
- Overview of Drug Delivery Innovations
- Features of Drug Delivery Innovations
- Snapshot of Emerging Drug Delivery Innovations: Injector Platforms
- Snapshot of Emerging Drug Delivery Innovations: Nanomaterial Platforms
Obesity Drugs and Delivery Platforms: Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Funding
- Acquisitions by Large Pharma Companies
- Pharma Collaborations
- Overview of the Funding Landscape for Obesity Drug Delivery
- Snapshot of the Partnership Landscape for Obesity Drug Delivery
Obesity Outlook
- A Multipronged Approach to Obesity Management
- The Future of Drug Delivery Platforms for Obesity Management
