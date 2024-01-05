Hut 8 Operations Update for December 2023

Company purchased 63 MW substation in Culberson County, Texas to support near term growth optionality



Company software is driving efficiencies at Hut 8’s Canadian mining sites

At 9,195, Hut 8 continues to have one of the largest self-mined Bitcoin reserves of any publicly traded company

MIAMI, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8” or the “Company”) one of North America’s largest, most innovative digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure providers is proud to share its operations report for December 2023.

December 2023 November 2023 Total energy capacity under management 839 MW1 839 MW1 Total deployed miners under management 205,7592 207,3992 Total hashrate under management 21.5 EH/s3



21.6 EH/s3



Self-Mining4 Deployed miners5 73,943 75,078 Deployed hashrate6 7.2 EH/s 7.3 EH/s Bitcoin produced 453 BTC 390 BTC Bitcoin on balance sheet7 9,195 BTC 9,129 BTC Managed Services8 Energy capacity under management 680 MW 680 MW Deployed miners under management 166,347 166,775 Hashrate under management 17.9 EH/s 17.9 EH/s Hosting Deployed miners under management 76,734 76,737 Hashrate under management 8.6 EH/s 8.6 EH/s

Notes :

(1) Includes all Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting infrastructure, including 100% of the energy capacity at the Echo site (King Mountain, TX).

(2) Includes all miners that are racked in Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting infrastructure with power and networking, including all miners at the Echo site (King Mountain, TX).

(3) Includes all Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting hashrate, including 100% of the hashrate at the Echo site (King Mountain, TX).

(4) Self-Mining operations for Hut 8 Corp. include all operations at the Echo site (King Mountain, TX).

(5) Deployed miners are defined as miners that are physically racked, with power and networking.

(6) Indicates the target hashrate of all deployed miners.

(7) As of month-end.

(8) The Managed Services figures reflected in this table include the Self-Mining and Hosting metrics from the sites where Hut 8’s Managed Services business is an additional service layer in the operation of the site (at Charlie, Delta, and Echo – site details below). As a result, the sum of the Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting numbers will not add up to the “Total energy capacity under management”, “Total deployed miners under management”, and “Total hashrate under management” figures that are also reflected in the table.

“Throughout December, our first full month operating as Hut 8 Corp., we saw unseasonably warm temperatures across many parts of the continent, which helped to stabilize energy costs at several of our sites; at the same time, we realized efficiency improvements at our Canadian sites after switching operations over to our purpose-built software,” said Jaime Leverton, CEO of Hut 8. "As we continued to focus on driving strong operating results, we also moved ahead with several strategic growth initiatives including the purchase of a new substation in Texas, which we believe will give us the optionality to engage in demand response and a combination of self-mining and hosting once the site buildout is completed.”

Highlights:

On December 31, Hut 8 signed a definitive agreement to purchase a 63 MW substation and 1.9 acres of land for approximately $7.1 million. The Company also entered into a lease for 20 additional acres of land in Culberson County, Texas. This transaction gives the Company the optionality to build out a front-of-the-meter site, engage in demand response programs, and expand our self-mining capabilities or our hosting capacity in the near- to medium-term.

On December 28, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York granted approval for Hut 8 to proceed with its full mining operations plan in connection with the Celsius Network LLC bankruptcy proceedings. The plan provides for the transfer of Celsius Network LLC’s mining operations to a newly-created “MiningCo” and Hut 8 will provide end-to-end managed services for MiningCo’s operations at five sites in Texas, including the design and development, engineering, financial modeling, budgeting, accounting, construction management, procurement, logistics, and RFP coordination at the fifth and largest site in Cedarvale. It is expected that when construction is complete at Cedarvale, the Company will oversee approximately 12 EH/s computing capacity (122,000 miners) and more than 300 MW of energy under the contract.

In December, despite modest month-over-month changes in operational metrics as mainly self-mining machines were temporarily pulled offline for regular maintenance and repair, Hut 8 produced 63 more Bitcoin than in November, which is attributable to an increase in transaction fees and improved efficiency gains realized at Hut 8’s Foxtrot and Golf sites in Medicine Hat and Drumheller after completing the implementation of the Company’s purpose-built proprietary software at those sites.



Hut 8’s expanded digital asset mining geographical footprint now includes the following sites:





Owner Energy Capacity Self-Mining Managed Services Hosting Alpha Niagara Falls, NY Hut 8 50 MW Yes Yes Charlie Kearney, NB Managed1 100 MW Yes Yes Delta Granbury, TX Managed1 300 MW Yes Yes Echo King Mountain, TX Joint Venture2 280 MW Yes Yes Yes Foxtrot Medicine Hat, AB Hut 8 67 MW Yes Golf Drumheller, AB Hut 8 42 MW Yes

Notes :

(1) Hut 8’s Managed Services subsidiaries lead all aspects of site operations, including accounting, curtailment, and customer relations at the Charlie and Delta sites, which are owned by a multi-billion dollar AUM sustainable infrastructure investment firm. The Managed Services subsidiaries also lead all aspects of site operations at the Echo site.

(2) The Company has a 50% membership interest in the Echo site. The remaining 50% membership interest is held by a Fortune 200 renewable energy producer.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp.'s seasoned executive team is bullish on creating value at the intersection of infrastructure and energy through Bitcoin mining and hosting, groundbreaking managed services, energy arbitrage, operating traditional data centers, and capitalizing on emerging technologies like AI and machine learning. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hut 8 Corp.'s infrastructure portfolio includes eleven sites: five high performance computing data centers across British Columbia and Ontario that offer cloud, co-location, AI, machine learning, and VFX rendering computing solutions, and six Bitcoin mining, hosting, and managed services sites located in Alberta, New York, Nebraska, and Texas. Long-distinguished for its unique treasury strategy, Hut 8 Corp. has one of the highest inventories of self-mined Bitcoin of any publicly-traded company globally.

